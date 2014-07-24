Mickey Loomis talks about opening camp and Jimmy Graham on Thursday's Black and Blue Report

What are some things to watch during this training camp?

"I think the number one thing would be the battle for the center position. We've got some good candidates there. Obviously we've got a familiar face in Jonathan Goodwin back with our team and Tim Lelito battling it out for that spot. We've also got a rookie, Matt Armstrong, that we like what we've seen (from) so far. That will be interesting to see. We've got a good group of corners. Obviously Keenan Lewis is established and Champ Bailey's resume speaks for itself. We've got a good number of young corners that are talented, so that will be interesting to see how that sorts itself out. These young receivers, Kenny Stills and Nick Toon, Brandin Cooks…that's going to be exciting to watch. I'm not as concerned about who's starting or who's playing; they're all going to play. They're all talented and they all have a different skill set, so it will be interesting to see how we take advantage of those players. That's what comes to mind immediately. Obviously there will be other things, but those are the things that come to mind immediately."

I read somewhere that this is the best roster that Sean Payton has ever had at his disposal. Do you want to weigh in on that?

"I don't think of it in terms of that because it doesn't really do us any good. If you say you have the best roster or you don't, that's not winning or losing the games. What we do on the field and how it all comes together as a team, that's what's most important. I don't even think about that to be honest with you."

When I talk to Coach Monty Williams on the basketball side, there's always those guys that play to a certain coach's style and a coach working toward what players he has on his roster. How does that translate to what you and Coach Payton do on the football side here?

"One of Sean's greatest strengths is to be able to assess and understand what every player is capable of doing and then being able to take advantage of that. He does a great job, and our offensive and defensive coaches do a great job of putting players in a position to be successful and not trying to put square pegs in round holes so to speak, and ask them to do things that maybe is not a strength for them. We're in the business of acquiring the best players we can – players that can help us win. And yes, we have things that we're looking for that fit what we're looking for, but I think our coaches do a great job of taking advantage of the skill sets they have. As long as we have that identified, what their strengths are."

Are there guys on this roster that in your eyes have a legitimate chance of becoming the next Khiry Robinson or somebody who finds their way through camp or through your offseason process to make an NFL roster, especially this one?

"I'm not going to name any individuals, but I think we have a number of young unknowns that have a chance, that have flashed some things. You really can't see that and it doesn't manifest itself until you have the pads on and you're hitting in practice, and of course the preseason games. I do think that we have some young guys that will surprise a lot of people."