Mickey Loomis statement on Ryan Pace

Mickey Loomis, executive vice president/general manager of the New Orleans Saints, issued this statement Thursday on Ryan Pace:

"We wish to congratulate the Chicago Bears on the hiring of Ryan Pace as their General Manager. He has been an outstanding member of the New Orleans Saints organization for the past 15 years.

"He has progressed successfully from scouting assistant to pro scout to Director of Pro Scouting and finally to Director of Player Personnel, overseeing both college and pro personnel. He has been a key contributor in developing our roster throughout the past years.