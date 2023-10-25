New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks offense, special teams, upcoming game against Indianapolis Colts

Loomis discussed how the Saints led in several typically critical statistical indicators against the Jaguars, possessing the ball for 36:10 compared to the Jaguars' 23:50, gained more yards on offense (407 to 330) and secured two turnovers to the Jaguars' one.

"So, all those things would indicate, hey, you know, you won the game handily and yet that wasn't the end result, it was 31-24," Loomis said "We were 2-5 in the red zone and we have to be better than that."

Loomis said the team expected the offense to "hit the ground running better than we have"

"And yet I also recognize we have a lot of moving parts. We've got a new quarterback. We've got (Michael Thomas) back in the fold. We've got two young receivers in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. We've got a new tight end in Foster Moreau. (Juwan Johnson) has been hurt and we've had kind of a revolving door in terms of the starting five offensive lineman so that's all contributed to us not finding our groove."

Loomis also added the time running backs Alvin Kamaraand Jamaal Williams have missed has also posed challenges, but that he still sees signs that the offense can improve.

"I would say we are kind of in a rut, we need to find our groove, and I believe we can do that," Loomis said.

Loomis said the team still has high expectations.

"Inside the building, we know that we have a quality team, so I don't think the expectations are any different," he said. "And look I want us, I want everyone in here, to have high expectations, including our fans, and we should be disappointed and frustrated or angry, however you want to describe it, when we don't meet our expectations."

Loomis was also asked about the performances of the two rookie specialists. Kicker Blake Grupe missed a 51-yard field goal against the Jaguars. Grupe also missed two field goals in the Saints previous game against the Texans. Despite the misses Loomis expressed confidence in the 24-year-old rookie out of Notre Dame.

"He's an NFL kicker," he said. "He's also a rookie, so we are going to have to go through some of these misses and it'll get corrected. He'll correct it. So, I haven't lost any confidence in him or his ability."

As for the Saints rookie punter Lou Hedley, Loomis said there is still some things everyone including the organization will have to get used to with his different style of punting informed by Hedley's Australian-rules football experience. Loomis said Hedley's net yards per punt could be better but that his statistical profile will always be different than a traditional punter.

"Again, he's seven games into his NFL career, so we've got to exhibit some patience as well," Loomis said

As for their next opponents, the Indianapolis Colts, Loomis noted that their offense has been consistent with the Colts being the only team in the NFL to have scored at least 20 points every game so far.

"They are just like a lot of teams in the NFL, they can beat anybody in the league," he said.

Despite the two losses in a row, the Saints remain within reach of the division lead at 3-4, trailing behind the Atlanta Falcons at 4-3 with two games left against them and the Tampa Bay at 3-3 with one game left against them.