Mickey Loomis previews the start of 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon

When you go into a player's second big contract negotiation, do they understand the process more and don't have hard feelings about the business aspect?

"I'll tell you in four years (laughter). I think it's hard on players too. It's not all roses. Guys want to maximize their value, I understand that. I think every negotiation is tough in a lot of ways. The only thing different about this was the magnitude of media coverage that it received because of the player."

What are your expectations for Mark Ingram?

"We have high expectations for Mark and we've seen a lot of good things for him in the past, and he'll be a core player for us this season. I discussed the reason why we didn't take the option last year previously, and it just has to do with market. I expect Mark to do well and he'll receive a nice contract, hopefully from us, but (if not) from some team in the NFL."

Have you considered having joint practices with teams close by such as the Washington Redskins or the Pittsburgh Steelers?

"Certainly anything is possible. We've done that in the past (held joint practices with other teams such as Houston and New England) and I think we benefited from that. I think that the first year coming here, that's probably not something we wanted to take on being our first year here in West Virginia. Sean (Payton) and I will discuss that going into next year, and if an opportunity exists, we will certainly look at it."

What encouraged you to move part of training camp to The Greenbrier?

"First of all, we wanted to do something different. I think that energizes your players and your staff when you do something different every three or four years. The second thing was that we wanted to get to a place with a better climate and see if that impacted our team in terms of soft-tissue injuries and some of the other things that we did. Those were the two factors in why we wanted to change venues, and once we got a look at this region and this area, it made a lot of sense for us."

Coming to a place like this must really limit the outside distraction the players might have at home?

"You're always looking to limit the distractions that you have at any given camp, and certainly this looks like a good place for that."

What's the plan for rain, if it rains?

"I think the issue isn't so much rain as (if) there is lightning in the area. So obviously if there is lightning, we're not going to be able to go outside. If the fields can hold up, we'll practice on the grass fields. If not, we've got a field turf field down here that we can do things on, but we're anticipating good weather."

A tweet from one of the players said that Sean (Payton) actually did the conditioning test with the players today. Can you describe that?

"Well I'll let him describe that because he's the one that went through it. Look, we have a great relationship. He's a fantastic head coach. We've worked well together, our philosophies are very similar. We've become close personally as well as professionally, and I couldn't ask for more from a head coach. Hopefully he feels the same."

What does that say about him, to get out there with the players?

"It says that he's in a lot better shape than I am, a lot more courageous than I am too. I'll let him speak to that conditioning test, but I can tell you this: it was tough. I was a little – I wouldn't say skeptical because I know he's in good shape – but he put himself out there to do that."

This seemed like a very quiet offseason other than the Jimmy Graham contract

"I don't know that it's a lot different (than other years). Obviously we had a few issues in the past few years I suppose. There's always something. We're changing venues for training camp, so there's a lot involved with that. Obviously we had a free agency period to deal with and the draft was later. I kind of felt like it was just a normal offseason, but there's never really 'normal'. I thought it was a good offseason for us."

Can you talk about the change of scenery and the difference between this training camp and the initial 2006 camp at Millsaps College?

"I think the circumstances were different. We had a new coaching staff (in 2006), we wanted to get some things established. The rules were different. It has just evolved. Like I said, the venue change (is a reason). I think we understand more about the effect of heat, or at least I hope we do, and some of those things go into the decision."