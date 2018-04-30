Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 81

In 2017, Michael Thomas became the No. 1 target for quarterback Drew Brees and finished the regular season No. 3 in receptions (104) and No. 7 in yards per game (77.8) among the league's wide receivers. Thomas' 104 receptions set the team's single-season receiving record, and became the second player in NFL history to have 90 receptions in each of his first two seasons (Odell Beckham being the first player) and set the NFL record for most receptions in the first two years of a career. The Ohio State product was selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl and was voted as the Pro Football Focus Second Team All-Pro wide receiver.