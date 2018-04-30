Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 81

New Orleans Saints wide receiver had outstanding 2017 season

Apr 30, 2018 at 02:50 PM

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas came in at No. 81 on the NFL Network's list of the Top 100 players.

The Network revealed players ranked from No. 100-81 Monday night.

In 2017, Michael Thomas became the No. 1 target for quarterback Drew Brees and finished the regular season No. 3 in receptions (104) and No. 7 in yards per game (77.8) among the league's wide receivers. Thomas' 104 receptions set the team's single-season receiving record, and became the second player in NFL history to have 90 receptions in each of his first two seasons (Odell Beckham being the first player) and set the NFL record for most receptions in the first two years of a career. The Ohio State product was selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl and was voted as the Pro Football Focus Second Team All-Pro wide receiver.

Thomas joins teammate Marshon Lattimore who appeared on the list at No. 82.

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 75 Micahel Thomas Photos

See the best moments from Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas throughout the 2017 season.

No Title
1 / 75
CP-MichaelThomas-062818
2 / 75
No Title
3 / 75
No Title
4 / 75
No Title
5 / 75
No Title
6 / 75
No Title
7 / 75
No Title
8 / 75
No Title
9 / 75
No Title
10 / 75
No Title
11 / 75
No Title
12 / 75
No Title
13 / 75
No Title
14 / 75
No Title
15 / 75
No Title
16 / 75
No Title
17 / 75
No Title
18 / 75
No Title
19 / 75
No Title
20 / 75
No Title
21 / 75
No Title
22 / 75
No Title
23 / 75
No Title
24 / 75
No Title
25 / 75
No Title
26 / 75
No Title
27 / 75
No Title
28 / 75
No Title
29 / 75
No Title
30 / 75
No Title
31 / 75
No Title
32 / 75
No Title
33 / 75
No Title
34 / 75
No Title
35 / 75
No Title
36 / 75
No Title
37 / 75
No Title
38 / 75
No Title
39 / 75
No Title
40 / 75
No Title
41 / 75
No Title
42 / 75
No Title
43 / 75
No Title
44 / 75
No Title
45 / 75
No Title
46 / 75
No Title
47 / 75
No Title
48 / 75
No Title
49 / 75
No Title
50 / 75
No Title
51 / 75
No Title
52 / 75
No Title
53 / 75
No Title
54 / 75
No Title
55 / 75
No Title
56 / 75
No Title
57 / 75
No Title
58 / 75
No Title
59 / 75
No Title
60 / 75
No Title
61 / 75
No Title
62 / 75
No Title
63 / 75
No Title
64 / 75
No Title
65 / 75
No Title
66 / 75
No Title
67 / 75
No Title
68 / 75
No Title
69 / 75
No Title
70 / 75
No Title
71 / 75
No Title
72 / 75
No Title
73 / 75
No Title
74 / 75
No Title
75 / 75
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints aim to finish 2022 season on four-game winning streak

'That's what you do as a pro. You go out there and you compete to win the game'

news

Cam Jordan sack record achieved during bittersweet season for New Orleans Saints defensive end

'I want wins more. That's what I found out'

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston selected for Saints 2022 Ed Block Courage Award

The award recognizes one player from every NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage

news

New Orleans Saints strike somber tone upon return to practice Wednesday

'It just reminds you how fragile life is and reminds you that we're all humans'

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for fifth time in his career

Jordan had three sacks in win over Eagles

news

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore starred in return to New Orleans Saints lineup

Interception return for touchdown, two passes defensed in first game since Oct. 9

news

New Orleans Saints seek to finish strong, accomplish goal in season finale against Carolina

'You play this game to win'

news

Cameron Jordan becomes sack king of the New Orleans Saints

Three sacks vs. Eagles moves Jordan past Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson

news

Rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed following familiar path with New Orleans Saints

'I hope I can get that respect from defensive coordinators throughout the league'

news

New Orleans Saints defense preparing for each Eagles quarterback on Sunday

Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew could start for Philadelphia

news

New Orleans Saints have leaned on run game during two-game winning streak

Saints have run 73 times for 286 yards and two touchdowns in wins over Atlanta, Cleveland

news

New Orleans Saints display mental toughness in frigid road win

'It's one thing to talk about it, it's another thing to see it come to fruition'

Advertising