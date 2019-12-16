Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Michael Thomas, four other Saints players lead their position groups in fan voting for Pro Bowl

Lutz, Bell, Marcus Williams and Harris all led voting in NFC

Dec 16, 2019 at 01:26 PM
The NFL has announced the conclusion of fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Five New Orleans Saints players led their positions in fan votes earned in the NFC.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is on pace to break the NFL's single season receiving record, finished No. 1 in fan voting at his position overall. Kicker Wil Lutz, strong safety Vonn Bell, free safety Marcus Williams, and return specialist Deonte Harris all finished at the top of their position groups in the NFC.

The Saints finished fourth in total votes received.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 7 p.m.

New Orleans faces the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football" at 7:15 p.m. central. The game will be televised on ESPN and locally on WDSU.

