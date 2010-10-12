Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

MERCEDES-BENZ USA MARKS 125 YEARS OF THE AUTOMOBILE WITH NEW ORLEANS CITY PARK DONATION

Oct 12, 2010 at 09:34 AM

 MONTVALE, N.J. – Mercedes-Benz USA senior managers and dealers throughout the U.S. including Principal of Mercedes-Benz New Orleans and owner of the New Orleans Saints, Mr. Tom Benson will celebrate the 125 year anniversary of the automobile on Wednesday by marking the occasion by donating and planting 125 trees in New Orleans' City Park.   City Park continues to undergo repairs for the past five years since Hurricane Katrina devastated much of the park trees and facilities.

The history of Mercedes-Benz was shaped approximately 125 years ago when Carl Benz submitted his patent application for the first automobile - the three-wheeler, which resembled a motorized tricycle.  At the same time, Gottlieb Daimler was developing the first four-wheel motor car.  The two inventors laid the foundation for the modern automobile and motorized transportation that changed the world and affected virtually every aspect of daily life that we experience today.

"Despite the overwhelming setback from Hurricane Katrina, The City of New Orleans has a bright future that combines its rich heritage and new development," said Ernst Lieb, CEO and President of Mercedes-Benz USA. "These trees are a symbol of resiliency and growth for this amazing city and we hope it brings a sense of renewal for the local residents and tourists who visit the park."

At 1,300 acres, City Park is one of the largest urban parks in the country. It hosts 11 million visitors each year and is located in the heart of the city and is the largest recreation area for the entire metropolitan area.  More then 170 Mercedes-Benz employees are donating their time to plant trees and install landscaping on Wednesday, October 13, 2010.

"The landscaping throughout the park and buildings are instrumental in creating a place that people want to visit.  We are so thankful that our friends at Mercedes-Benz have offered to supply trees, landscape material and volunteers to install it," said Bob Becker, CEO of the Park.  He went on to say, "after losing so many trees in the storm, it's great to see over 125 new trees adorning our park."

ABOUT MERCEDES-BENZ

Mercedes-Benz USA, headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey, is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz and Maybach products in the United States.  MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse line-up in the luxury segment with 12 model lines ranging from the sporty C-Class to the flagship S-Class sedans and CL coupes.   More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.maybachusa.com.

