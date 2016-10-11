Mercedes-Benz, Uber unite to share free rides, tickets to Saints home games

This football season, New Orleans Saints fans seeking the ultimate game day prize will have the chance to win tickets and free rides to and from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, thanks to Mercedes-Benz and Uber.

Mercedes-Benz knows that New Orleans Saints fans take their football seriously. That's why Mercedes-Benz is teaming up with ride share company Uber to offer fans the chance to win an elevated VIP experience during all Saints home games.

This Sunday in New Orleans and throughout the season, local riders who open the Uber app and use the promo code "MBDRIVESNOLA" before kickoff will be eligible to win. Every home game, 25 lucky fans who select limited Mercedes-Benz vehicles under a special game day view in the app will receive a Saints prize package, including two game tickets.

"Saints fans are some of the most passionate in football," said Monique Harrison, Department Head for Brand Experience Marketing at Mercedes-Benz USA. "We share this enthusiasm with the city of New Orleans and are excited about elevating the experience for a lucky group of fans, including a ride to the game in a Mercedes-Benz."

Winners will be picked up in custom New Orleans Saints 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS. Fans will ride to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in style in the luxurious GLS, and they will also receive a promo code for pickup after the game.

By offering fans a chance to elevate their game day experience, Mercedes-Benz and Uber will support the unmatched spirit that takes place during football Sundays in New Orleans.

"Uber is proud to partner with Mercedes-Benz and the Saints to deliver a VIP experience to riders all season long," said Michael Black, General Manager at Uber. "While lucky fans will win tickets into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, all Saints fans can spend game days celebrating and count on Uber for a reliable ride home."

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty CLA-Class four-door coupe to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT S.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbsprinterusa.com and www.smartusa.com.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to make transportation as reliable as running water—everywhere, for everyone. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Six years and over a billion trips later, we've started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.