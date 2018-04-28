Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the Saints 2018 Draft Picks

The Saints selected seven players in this season's NFL Draft.

Apr 28, 2018 at 11:15 AM

MARCUS DAVENPORT - Pick No. 14

New Orleans Saints trade up to select Marcus Davenport with No. 14 pick

Meet the Team: Marcus Davenport

Saints select Marcus Davenport No. 14 in the 2018 NFL Draft

One-on-One with New Orleans Saints First-Round Draft Pick Marcus Davenport

Instant Draft Grade Marcus Davenport: B+

NFL Draft 1st Round 14th pick Marcus Davenport

UTSA head coach Frank Wilson on defensive end Marcus Davenport: 'His upside is out the roof'

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Marcus Davenport's college highlights

Marcus Davenport 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout

Meet the Team: Tre'Quan Smith

See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 91 draft pick, Tre'Quan Smith of UCF. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.

TRE'QUAN SMITH - Pick No. 91

New Orleans Saints select Tre-Quan Smith with No. 91 pick

Five things to know about the Saints No. 91 draft pick, Tre'Quan Smith

Saints third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith: 'I'm a team player'

Meet the Team: Tre'Quan Smith

Tre'Quan Smith: UCF highlights

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Tre'Quan Smith's college highlights

One-on-One with New Orleans Saints Third-Round Pick Tre'Quan Smith

Meet the Team: Rick Leonard

See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 127 draft pick, Rick Leonard of Florida State. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.

* RICK LEONARD - Pick No. 127*

New Orleans Saints select Rick Leonard with No. 127 pick

Five things to know about Rick Leonard, Saints fourth-round pick

Meet the Team: Rick Leonard

New Orleans Saints select FSU tackle Rick Leonard No. 127 in the 2018 NFL Draft

One-on-One with New Orleans Saints Fourth-Round Pick Rick Leonard

Meet the Team: Natrell Jamerson

See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 164 draft pick, Natrell Jamerson of the University of Wisconsin. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.

* NATRELL JAMERSON - Pick No. 164*

New Orleans Saints select Natrell Jamerson with pick No. 164

Five things to know about the Saints 164th draft pick, Natrell Jamerson

Meet the Team: Natrell Jamerson

Wisconsin Defensive Back Natrell Jamerson runs an unofficial 4.40 40-yard dash

New Orleans Saints select Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson No. 164 in the 2018 NFL Draft

Natrell Jamerson: Wisconsin Highlights

One-on-One with New Orleans Saints Fifth-Round Pick Natrell Jamerson

Meet the Team: Kamrin Moore

See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 189 draft pick, Kamrin Moore from Boston College. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.

* KAMRIN MOORE - Pick No. 189*

New Orleans Saints select Kamrin Moore with No. 189 pick

Five things to know about the Saints 189th draft pick, Kamrin Moore

Meet the Team: Kamrin Moore

Boston College cornerback Kamrin Moore's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout

One-on-One with New Orleans Saints sixth-Round Pick Kamrin Moore

Saints select Kamrin Moore No. 189 in the 2018 NFL Draft

Meet the Team: Boston Scott

See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 201 draft pick, Boston Scott of Louisiana Tech. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.

* BOSTON SCOTT - Pick No. 201*

New Orleans Saints select Boston Scott with pick No. 201

Five things to know about the Saints 201st draft pick, Boston Scott

Meet the Team: Boston Scott

Saints select LA Tech running back Boston Scott No. 201 in the 2018 NFL Draft

One-on-One with New Orleans Saints sixth-Round Pick Boston Scott

Meet the Team: Will Clapp

See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 245 draft pick, Will Clapp from LSU. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.

WILL CLAPP - Pick No. 245

New Orleans Saints select Will Clapp with pick 245

Meet the Team: Will Clapp

One-on-One with New Orleans Saints seventh-round pick Will Clapp

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

