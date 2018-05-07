Meet the Rookies: Tre'Quan Smith

2017 – For the 13-0 Knights, Smith appeared in and started all 13 games and hauled in 54 receptions for 1,082 yards (19.9 avg.) and 13 touchdowns, his first 1,000-yard receiving season…Named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List for the nation's best wide receiver…Named 2016-17 American Athletic Conference All-Academic and 2017 first-team All-Conference…Totaled 20 plays of 20-yards or more, including seven touchdown grabs…Also carried five times for 23 yards and one touchdown…Vs FIU, Aug. 31, caught three passes for 72 yards (24.0 avg.) and two TDs, including a 50-yard strike…vs. Memphis, Sept. 30, Found the end zone twice on three catches for 71 yards (23.7 avg.)…At Cincinnati, Oct. 7, tied a school record for touchdowns in a game (four), set a career-high with three TDs on five receptions for season-high 165 yards (33.0 avg.), also scoring on a five-yard run…Vs. East Carolina, Oct. 14, posted 93 yards on five catches…At SMU, Nov. 4, grabbed seven passes for 141 yards (20.1 avg.)…Vs. UConn, Nov. 11, posted 120 yards receiving on seven catches (17.1 avg.) with a TD…At Temple, Nov. 18, hauled in a 41-yard TD strike to finish with four catches for 89 yards (22.3 avg.)…Vs. Memphis in AAC Championship game, Dec. 2, struck for two TDs on six catches for 161 yards (26.8 avg.)…Vs. Auburn in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 1/1/18, hauled in five passes for 89 yards. 2016 – Started all 13 games and led Knights with 57 receptions for 853 receiving yards and five TDs…Went over the 100-yards receiving mark four times…Second on the team with 12 plays of 20 or more yards…Vs. South Carolina State, Sept. 3, hauled in four passes for 65 yards and a 37-yard TD…Vs. Maryland, Sept. 17, had eight catches for 114 yards and a 31-yard TD…Vs. Temple, Oct. 15, caught three passes for 103 (34.3 avg.) yards and a 55-yard TD…Vs. Houston, Oct. 29, brought in a season-high 13 receptions to go with 137 yards…Vs. Tulsa, Nov. 19, had five receptions for 71 yards…At South Florida, Nov. 26, totaled seven catches and 183 receiving yards (26.1 avg.), including a 72-yarder from Tristan Payton and added two TDs. 2015 – League's coaches voted him as AAC Rookie of the Year…Claimed spot on Phil Steele All-AAC third-team…Became first freshman in Central Florida history to lead team in receptions and receiving yards…Boasted 52 receptions for 724 yards and four TDs, averaging 13.9 yards per catch…Set UCF freshman single-season records for receptions and receiving yards…Had three 100-yard receiving games…Against FIU Sept. 3, Made a big impact in his college debut and posted nine catches for 104 yards…At Stanford, Sept. 12, Brought in two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown…At South Carolina, Sept. 26, caught a touchdown and had five catches for 82 yards...Against Houston, Oct. 24, posted seven receptions for 89 yards…Against Tulsa, Nov. 7, totaled a season high 131 yards on seven catches with a TD…Against East Carolina, Nov. 19, hauled in a TD and had four catches for 50 yards…Against South Florida, 11/26, closed out season with 102 yards on seven catches. 2014 – Redshirted as freshman and earned a spot on the AAC All-Academic Team and received the team's Kodak Award, which is given to UCF's Scout Team Player of the Year.