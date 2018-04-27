New Orleans Saints select Tre'Quan Smith with third-round pick

The New Orleans Saints used the 91st pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Tre'quan Smith from Central Florida.
As a junior, Smith caught 54 passes for 1,082 yards and 13 touchdowns. At UCF, Smith ranks second in career 100-yard receiving games (11), third in career touchdown receptions (22), tied for fifth in career receptions (168), eighth in yards per reception with 16.4 and third in career receiving yards (2,748). Smith was named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List for the nation's best receiver as well as to the 2016-17 American All-Academic Team. Smith averaged 19.8 yards per catch, the fifth best in a season in program history
This was the Saints only pick on Day 2 after they traded up to pick 14 on Day 1 to select defensive end Marcus Davenport from Texas-San Antonio.
See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 91 draft pick, Tre'Quan Smith of UCF. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.
Meet the Team: 2023 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks
The New Orleans Saints drafted seven players in the 2023 NFL draft
New Orleans Saints make moves, draft four players on Day 3 of 2023 NFL draft
Saints land Nick Saldiveri, Jake Haener, Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry on Day 3 of the draft
Five things to know about A.T. Perry | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 195
The Wake Forest wide receiver was named 1st-Team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022.
New Orleans Saints draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with pick 195 in the 2023 NFL Draft
A.T. Perry recorded 28 touchdowns at Wake Forest, tied for seventh in ACC history
Five things to know about Jordan Howden | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 146
Howden had a career-high 58 tackles in his 13 starts for Minnesota in 2022
New Orleans Saints draft Minnesota safety Jordan Howden with pick 146 in the 2023 NFL Draft
Howden started 49 of 58 career games for Minnesota
Five things to know about Jake Haener | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 127
Haener was the first Fresno State quarterback to play in the Senior Bowl since Derek Carr in 2014
New Orleans Saints draft Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener with pick 127 in the 2023 NFL Draft
Haener threw 20 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions in his senior season at Fresno State
Five things to know about Nick Saldiveri | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 103
A two-time all-conference selection, Nick Saldiveri was a three-year starter at right tackle for Old Dominion