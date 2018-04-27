New Orleans Saints select Tre'Quan Smith with third-round pick

The New Orleans Saints used the 91st pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Tre'quan Smith from Central Florida.

As a junior, Smith caught 54 passes for 1,082 yards and 13 touchdowns. At UCF, Smith ranks second in career 100-yard receiving games (11), third in career touchdown receptions (22), tied for fifth in career receptions (168), eighth in yards per reception with 16.4 and third in career receiving yards (2,748). Smith was named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List for the nation's best receiver as well as to the 2016-17 American All-Academic Team. Smith averaged 19.8 yards per catch, the fifth best in a season in program history