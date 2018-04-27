Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints No. 91 draft pick, Tre'Quan Smith

See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 91 draft pick, Tre'Quan Smith of UCF. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.
Five things to know about wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, selected 91st in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints on Friday night.
- Smith, 6 feet 1, 210 pounds, played at Central Florida, which went undefeated in 2017 and awarded itself a national title.
- Smith was named All-American Athletic Conference in 2017 and is third in all-time receiving yards (2,748) and touchdowns (22) at Central Florida.
- Smith ranks second in career 100-yard games with 11 at Central Florida.
- He averaged 19.8 yards per catch, the fifth best in a season in UCF history.
- Smith is a Delray Beach, Fla., native. He was named to the 2016-17 American All-Academic team.
