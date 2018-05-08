Meet the rookies: Rick Leonard

2017– Started all 13 games at RT…Helped Seminoles RBs Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick total 1,772 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing as Akers broke the program freshman rushing record (1,024 yards)....At Syracuse, paved holes for Akers to rush for 199 yards, 14th-best in school history…Helped secure season-best 504 yards of offense vs. Louisiana-Monroe in home finale. 2016– Started six games at RT – the first three and the final three…Converted DE saved his best football for last, providing lanes for RB Dalvin Cook to amass 225 yards rushing and four TDs at Syracuse and 153 yards for Cook to go with no sacks allowed vs. fifth-ranked Florida defense…The Seminoles averaged 202.3 rushing yards per game and 264.1 passing yards per game…He helped the Seminoles score 33 points in Orange Bowl, the most given up by the No. 6 Michigan defense in 2016 in regulation. 2015– Played in all 13 games along the Seminoles defensive line…Recorded five tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss…Had a career-high four tackles and 1.5 stops for loss vs. Chattanooga…Had 1.0 tackles for loss in Peach Bowl vs. Houston. 2014– Reserve DE who appeared in four games as a freshman and made one tackle vs. the Citadel…Also logged action against Wake Forest, at Louisville and versus Oregon on the Rose Bowl…Shared Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors following 2015 spring practice.