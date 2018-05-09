Meet the Rookies: Natrell Jamerson

2017– Earned fourth letter, starting all 14 games at safety...Recorded 51 tackles, including 32 solo stops and 3.5 tackle for loss...Logged ten passes defensed and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown...Contributed to unit that ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense (262.1 yards per game), No. 3 in scoring defense (13.9 points per game), No. 3 in rushing defense (98.4 ypg) and No. 1 in pass efficiency defense (96.4)…Shared Jimmy Demetral Team Most Valuable Player award with fellow senior teammates…Had a career day to open Big Ten Conference play vs. Northwestern, Sept. 30, recording two interceptions, including one returned 36 yards for a touchdown, a career-high six tackles, and a split sack...Had five tackles vs. Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game, Dec. 2...Tied a career-high, recording six tackles and a pass defensed vs. Michigan, Nov. 18...Notched five tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss, at Nebraska, Oct. 7...Made five tackles and one pass defensed at Minnesota, Nov. 25...Made three tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass defensed vs. Florida Atlantic on Sept. 9...Made two tackles vs. Miami (Fla.) in Orange Bowl, Dec. 30. 2016– Earned third letter, playing in eight games with two starts as a nickel back…Made first career start vs. Akron, Sept. 10, returning a kickoff 26 yards, as well as logging four stops and a pass defense…Had three kickoff returns for a season-best 62-yards in the Big Ten Football Championship vs. Penn State, Dec. 3, also making three solo tackles…Made five solo tackles and returned three kicks for 61 yards vs. Purdue, Nov. 19…Recorded two passes defensed vs. Minnesota, Nov. 26. 2015– Earned second letter, appearing in all 13 games as the Badgers' primary kickoff returner and contributing on defense. Brought back 21 kickoffs for an average of 22.3 yards per runback…Finished the season with 14 total tackles (ten solo), including 0.5 tackle for loss…Logged four tackles at Minnesota on Nov. 28…Scored a 98-yard touchdown on kickoff return at Maryland on Nov. 7, finishing with a career-high 125 yards on three returns. 2014– Earned his first letter, playing in 12 games as a wide receiver, adding four tackles (three solo)...Rushed for a career-high 23 yards on one attempt vs. Illinois on Oct. 11...Returned a kickoff 21 yards vs. Maryland, Oct. 25. PERSONAL: Graduated in May with degree in human ecology…Prepped at Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.) HS, where he had career totals of 119 receptions for 2,096 yards and 42 touchdowns...First-team Class 6A All-State selection by APas a senior after posting 68 receptions for 1,195 yards and 17 touchdowns, along with two kickoff returns for TDs...Named District 7 Most Valuable Player by Florida Athletic Coaches Association...Two-time All-District and All-County pick as a both a senior and as a junior...As a junior, caught 33 passes for 643 yards and seven TDs on way to being named to the All-North Florida first team…As a sophomore, he was a teammate of Saints CB P.J. Williams…Natrell P. Jamerson was born on Dec. 15, 1995 in Ocala, Fl.