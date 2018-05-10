Meet the rookies: Kamrin Moore

2017– Voted a captain by his teammates prior…Started all 10 games he played in before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury…Finished with 50 tackles, two stops for loss, nine passes defensed and one fumble recovery…Started the season making his 14th consecutive start at cornerback in win at Northern Illinois (9/1), staying on the field for all 78 defensive plays…Made five tackles, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss against Wake Forest (9/9)…Recorded six tackles and two pass breakups vs. Notre Dame (9/16)…Finished with four tackles and locked up his receivers all day at No. 2 Clemson (9/23)…All over the field in the win over Central Michigan (9/30) with six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup…Key pass breakup on the two-point conversion for Central Michigan in the first half…Eight tackles and a pass breakup against No. 16 Virginia Tech (10/7)…Four tackles and recovered a fumble with less than two minutes left at Louisville (10/14) to set up game-winning FG…Five tackles and a pass breakup in the 35-3 win over Florida State (10/27)…Left the game against No. 23 NC State in the second quarter due to a shoulder injury (11/11)…Injury snapped a streak of 23 consecutive starts…Invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl. 2016– Started all 13 games at right corner…Recorded 43 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 tackles for a loss of four yards, two interceptions, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery…Part of the defense that ranked in the top ten in the nation in eight categories, including ninth in total defense (314.2 yards/game), second in sacks (3.62 a game) and tenth in takeaways (27)…Tallied three tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and broke up a pass against Massachusetts ( Sept. 10)...Recorded first career interception to seal win for the Eagles at North Carolina State (Oct. 29)...Had a team-high six tackles against Connecticut (Nov. 19); also recorded an interception and recovered his first career fumble...Notched four tackles in win at Wake Forest (Nov. 26)…Recorded three solo stops and one pass defensed in the Quick Lane Bowl victory over Maryland (Dec. 26). 2015– Started the first eight games of the season at left cornerback before suffering a season-ending leg injury at Louisville (Oct. 24)…Registered 25 tackles (21 solo) and four passes defensed…A member of the Eagles defense that ranked first nationally in total defense (254.3 yards) and fifth in passing efficiency against (104.66)…Tallied three tackles (two solo) in the opener vs. Maine (Sept. 5)…Added three tackles (two solo), against No. 9/6 Florida State (Sept. 18)…Collected a career-high ten tackles, including eight solo stops and a tackle for loss at No. 5/6 Clemson (Oct. 17). 2014– Played in all 13 games and finished with 22 tackles (15 solo) and four passes defensed...Member of nation's second-ranked, allowing just 94.5 rushing yards per game...Recorded two tackles (one solo) against No. 9 Southern California (Sept. 13)…Recorded five tackles (two solo) and assisted on a tackle for a loss of a yard against Penn State in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27).