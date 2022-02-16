Southern University receiver Marquis McClain attempting to stand out in HBCU Legacy Bowl

"This is a blessing," said McClain, who also participated in the HBCU Combine in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 28-29. "Just another great opportunity to be able to showcase my talent, and go to the next level."

McClain spent four seasons at Auburn prior to joining Southern. He caught 28 passes for 400 yards and a touchdown, ran six times for 89 yards and a touchdown, and returned two kickoffs for 71 yards in his lone season at Southern. His most productive game was against Texas Southern, when he caught six passes for 96 yards and had two carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

He said the time spent at Auburn and Southern was beneficial.

"Both of those experiences, it was about just competing and taking advantage of every opportunity that comes your way, because you only get so many," he said. "Every opportunity counts."

Saturday, he gets another opportunity that he can make count.