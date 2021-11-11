Black College Football Hall of Fame announces establishment of HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday, Nov. 11 the establishment of the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, presented by the New Orleans Saints.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair will be held February 17-18, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. The event will provide job opportunities and career counseling for graduating seniors from Louisiana's four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Dillard, Grambling State, Southern, and Xavier) and feature expert panels, motivational speakers, and direct interaction with national and statewide corporate partners. Admission is free. In addition, eight HBCU graduating seniors will be selected as interns to gain hands-on experience during HBCU Legacy Bowl week.

"We are honored and thankful to have the support of Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints in this meaningful initiative to provide opportunities for HBCU students," said Doug Williams, Super Bowl MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder. "Their generous, multi-year commitment will allow us to continue our work in lifting up the HBCU community."

"We are excited about the HBCU Legacy Bowl coming to New Orleans and the opportunity to work with the Black College Football Hall of Fame to present the Career Fair," New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said. "Dillard, Grambling State, Southern and Xavier universities are responsible for educating and nurturing generations of leaders who have made Louisiana a unique, vibrant and entrepreneurial community. We are eager to work with the Legacy Bowl to provide greater insights into careers in and around sports and, more importantly, create more opportunities for careers within these industries."

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame is a postseason all-star game that will showcase the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The game will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Tulane's Yulman Stadium, and broadcast live on NFL Network.

More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches. Approximately 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to participate.