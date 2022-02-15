New Orleans Saints' Dennis Allen 'was a coach in the making right from the start'

Few of those who know him are.

"You could see it," Smith said. "In sports, you never know how the dice will roll, but you could definitely see that. Denny is a smart guy, he moved up the ranks pretty quick."

"You see traits," McKeehan said. "You don't know. We're all kids coming up, but you know the guys you respect, you know the guys you look to for leadership and it's interesting to see those guys later in life.

"Maybe at that time you didn't realize how it was going to manifest itself. But when you look back and you think, yeah, think about summer workouts, think about preparedness, think about how he was with his teammates and lifting them up and what the coaching staff thought of him and how they put him up in front of the team as a whole. So yes, I think you can definitely see those kind of attributes.

"For him to rise to the level he has now, you never know that kind of stuff, but you knew he was going to be successful. Because how he was productive he was in everything he did – he did well in school, he took it serious. He was a great friend. He was one that it wasn't just football guys that interacted and respected him, he was very close with some friends of his that were in the Corps of Cadets. That group loved him, and they followed his career and supported the heck out of him."

Allen supports his friends, too. He keeps contact via a group text that McKeehan said they maintain, primarily comprised of those who were roommates and lived across from each other in college.

Too, there's the group that Allen invites to games.

"It would have been easy for those kinds of things to change your personality, for you to kind of forget about where you came from and all those kinds of things," Smith said. "And that's not Denny at all. He's grounded. He goes that extra mile for everybody."

The miles accumulated became his path to New Orleans twice, from 2006-10 and again when he returned in 2015. And now, Allen, the 17th head coach in Saints history, said he'll seek to establish a legacy of his own.