Important NFL 2022 offseason dates | New Orleans Saints offseason calendar

As the New Orleans Saints begin their 2022 NFL season preparations, here are some key dates on the NFL calendar for fans to watch this offseason, including free agency deadlines, the 2022 NFL Draft, and Saints Training Camp.
2022 NFL offseason dates: January
- January 28: HBCU Combine | University of South Alabama | Mobile, Alabama
2022 NFL offseason dates: February
- February 3: East-West Shrine Bowl | Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas
- February 5: Senior Bowl | Hancock Whitney Stadium | Mobile, Ala.
- February 6: 2022 NFL Pro Bowl | Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas
- February 13: Super Bowl LVI | SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
- February 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl | Yulman Stadium | New Orleans
2022 NFL offseason dates: March
- March 1-7: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine | Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis
- March 8: Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players
- March 14-16: During the period beginning at noon, New York time, on March 14 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4 p.m., New York time, on March 16.
- March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4 p.m. ET.
- March 16: Trading period for 2022 begins at 4 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.
- March 27-30: Annual League Meeting | The Breakers | Palm Beach, Fla.
2022 NFL offseason dates: April
- April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
- April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs
- April 20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.
- April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
- April 27: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.
- April 27: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.
- April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft | Las Vegas
All times are Eastern and all dates are subject to change. Dates for the 2022 NFL schedule release as well as Saints offseason OTAs, minicamps, and 2022 Saints Training Camp will be announced later. Click here for a list of the Saints' 2022 opponents for the 2022 NFL season.