Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes

Jan 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Marques-Colston-speaks-at-Nola-Art-Bar-02
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston was the guest speaker at a networking event in Nola Art Bar on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Colston spoke about transitioning from being an NFL player to a businessman, gave advice on entrepreneurship and discussed his upcoming initiatives to help students in New Orleans.

Alongside the New Orleans Saints Social Unification and Youth Football Development departments, Saints Legend Marques Colston today announced the launch of One Dream Academy, a mentorship and enrichment program that gives high school athletes unprecedented access to a network of information, mentorship, support, and resources to help them grow and develop as leaders – in their sports and beyond.

Student-athletes eligible to participate in One Dream Academy are selected based on nominations from high school football coaches. Five student-athletes from 10 local high schools including John F. Kennedy, Booker T. Washington, McDonogh 35, Sophie B. Wright, Destrehan, St. Augustine, Warren Easton, Edna Karr, Hahnville, and East St. John will be given an opportunity to learn from the legendary wide receiver and business leader.

"We developed the One Dream Academy to support young athletes with access to information and mentorship that we lacked along our journey," Colston said. "Our vision is to combine mentorship and coaching with peer learning and informational workshops to empower these athletes to cultivate their dreams in sports and beyond."

One Dream Academy uses an interdisciplinary approach to help athletes position themselves for short-term athletic success while providing tools and insights to visualize and realize sustained success throughout their lives.

One Dream Academy focuses on these key areas for developing athletes:

  • Intentional goal-setting: Establishing a long-term vision
  • Personal branding: Building a sustainable personal brand — NIL 101
  • Entrepreneurship: Becoming a business enterprise — NIL 201
  • Personal finance: Financing your future
  • Professional development: Establishing your professional career
  • Leadership: Developing as an intentional leader

Colston, a diamond in the rough draft prospect coming out of Hofstra University, played his entire NFL career in New Orleans beginning in 2006 and helped the Saints win Super Bowl XLIV. Colston is the all-time leader in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, yards from scrimmage (9,766), 1,000-yard receiving seasons (six), and games played by a receiver (146, with 106 starts).

The multifaceted business executive and entrepreneur now leverages his extensive experience as an owner, partner, investor, and strategic adviser to dozens of companies to champion what he calls "underestimated and undervalued talent." His professional development consulting company, Marques Colston Enterprises, creates specialized enrichment programs and curricula in partnership with higher education institutions, sports organizations, business enterprises, and community organizations. Colston uses these programs to support individual executives and business leaders with performance coaching, wealth advisory, and strategic business consulting services.

Related Links

Photos: Marques Colston with the New Orleans Saints 

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints.

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
1 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
2 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
3 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
4 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
5 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
6 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
7 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
8 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
9 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
10 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
11 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
12 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
13 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
14 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
15 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
16 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
17 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
18 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
19 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
20 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
21 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
22 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
23 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
24 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
25 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
26 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
27 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
28 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
29 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
30 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
31 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
32 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
33 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
34 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
35 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
36 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
37 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
38 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
39 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
40 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
41 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
42 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
43 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
44 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
45 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
46 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
47 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
48 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
49 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
50 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Reggie Bush inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Former USC running back, Saints legend to be recognized with 18 players, four coaches on Dec. 5

news

New Orleans Saints legend Jahri Evans named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

Saints legend Eric Allen also named semifinalist.

news

Saints 33rd annual Hall of Fame induction luncheon honors Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson and Kevin Mangum

New Orleans kicked off its alumni weekend with ceremony

news

Devery Henderson quietly turned himself into Saints Hall of Famer

Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum are 2022 inductees

news

New Orleans Saints legend Darren Howard going into Kansas State's Ring of Honor

Howard is Wildcats all-time leader in sacks

news

Tickets on sale for 2022 Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon, gala

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Daren Gilbert

Former Saints offensive lineman (1985-1988) passed away at age 58

news

'Internal standard' helped lift Saints great Marques Colston into the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

Former seventh-round pick became Saints greatest receiver

news

Jahri Evans, Ty Warren to serve as coaching interns for 2022 New Orleans Saints training camp

Evans a member of the club's all-50th team and Hall of Fame

news

Al Nastasi Jr., member of New Orleans Saints chain crew, dies at 80

2014 Joe Giamelli Fleur de Lis recipient worked the sidelines of the Superdome and Tulane Stadium for over four decades

news

Marques Colston to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints legend to join Allstate Sugar Bowl's Hall of Fame for New Orleans athletes

Advertising