Marques Colston to take place among legends in Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Johnson fully is capable of reliving the moments. Johnson joined Coach Sean Payton's staff in 2006 and stayed through 2011, then accepted jobs at Tulane (head coach, 2012-15) and the Bears (receivers coach, 2016) before returning to New Orleans in 2017.

He was Colston's first NFL position coach. And then, as now, Johnson was demanding.

"I had some choice threats for him," Johnson said, smiling. "But the one thing about Marques, he always aimed to please. Good guy, better person than was a player and he was a great player for us.

"With Marques, you look at tape, made millions and millions of plays. You just love a guy like that. Didn't say 'boo.' This guy was very quiet."

Quiet, and willing to learn from Johnson.

"C.J. was huge," Colston said. "He was huge. That tough love early on, when you're coming into the league as a young player, you have an idea of how intense it's going to be and what it's going to be like.

"Having a chance to meet C.J., knowing the guys that he coached prior to him coming to the Saints – the Santana Mosses, the Reggie Waynes, the Andre Johnsons (at the University of Miami) – knowing how big of a role he played in their careers, it made that tough love a little bit easier to accept. Because you know what he's molding you into.

"So having somebody like that really early in my career that really kept the pressure on me and never allowed me to get to a place where I felt comfortable, that was huge in my growth and my progression."

He progressed nicely, all the way to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, riding a decade-long playing career into becoming a state treasure.

"I'd say the thing that I prided myself on was consistency," Colston said. "I like to think that when I stepped in the building, you knew the kind of production you were going to get game in, game out, season in, season out.

"And playing at that high of a level, that was the thing that was the most important to me, just being able to have my teammates, have my coaches, the organization understand and anticipate the production and the player that they were going to get.