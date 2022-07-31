'Internal standard' helped lift Saints great Marques Colston into the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

By the end of his career, Colston set that bar to a mark that has not been matched. Following his 10-year career with the Saints, he became the all-time leader in receiving yards (9,579), receiving touchdowns (72) and total receptions (711).

Colston built his career through overcoming adversity. From being overlooked as a prospect to joining a team that was struggling from the impact of Hurricane Katrina, Colston played with a passion that was contagious.

"You can feel from day one that it was much bigger than football in this city and this region," Colston said. "There was a lot of responsibility that came with that as well as a lot of pride that came with that and you embraced that."

Taking on responsibility continued to echo throughout his speech Saturday night. Holding each other accountable was vital in order to push the limits on what could be achieved, he said.

"Just being able to be a part of that, feel some of that responsibility and really wanting to step into that responsibility is what made that team what it was," Colston said.

Colston said he was able to connect with New Orleanians because he was comfortable being uncomfortable. "We got here in '06, you saw what was going on around you," he said. "You saw that the people were trying to figure it out and trying to get back on their feet."

His perseverance and work ethic was a focal point over the course his career. "They saw the way he worked and the way that he prepared himself and that grew throughout that room," Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said in a video played during the induction. "Nobody wanted to let him down because they knew he wasn't going to let anybody down on the team."

Although Colston's journey started with a few people in his corner, he quickly garnered the respect not only from his teammates but from the city that gave him a chance. "There are a lot of people around the Saints organization as well as people that I picked up along the way," Colston said. "So many people came into my life at the right time and I'm just truly humbled to have them. I'm up here on the backs of a lot of great people."