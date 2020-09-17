Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston announced as 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee

The wideout becomes the 18th former Saint to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Sep 17, 2020 at 09:47 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Marques Colston with the New Orleans Saints 

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
1 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
2 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
3 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
4 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
5 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
6 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
7 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
8 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
9 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
10 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
11 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
12 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
13 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
14 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
15 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
16 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
17 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
18 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
19 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
20 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
21 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
22 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
23 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
24 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
25 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
26 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
27 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
28 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
29 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
30 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
31 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
32 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
33 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
34 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
35 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
36 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
37 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
38 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
39 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
40 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
41 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
42 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
43 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
44 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
45 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
46 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
47 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
48 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
49 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
50 / 50

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday, Sept. 17 that former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston will be inducted as a member of the 2021 class. Colston, the all-time leading receiver for the New Orleans Saints, joins two of LSU's greatest competitors, basketball's Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and football's Glenn Dorsey, and Southern Jaguars baseball star Rickie Weeks among a star-studded group of eight 2021 competitive ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2006 (252nd overall) out of Hofstra University, Colston easily became the most productive receiver in Saints history in a 10-year career from 2006 to 2015. In his 10-year career, Colston played in 146 games with 106 starts and caught 711 passes for 9,759 yards -- both club records.

Colston will become the 18th former Saints standout, coach (Jim Mora) or administrator (Tom Benson, Jim Finks) inducted, and will be only the third player from this century so far to join the LSHOF ranks, along with running back Deuce McAllister and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Willie Roaf.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints legend Roman Harper signs multi-year deal with SEC Network
news

New Orleans Saints legend Roman Harper signs multi-year deal with SEC Network

Harper will fill the fourth seat on SEC Nation
Transcript: Former New Orleans Saint Zach Strief conference call - Wednesday, July 22
news

Transcript: Former New Orleans Saint Zach Strief conference call - Wednesday, July 22

New Orleans Saints legend Zach Strief talked with local media on Jul. 23
Former New Orleans Saint Zach Strief foresees intense camp for young players in absence of preseason games
news

Former New Orleans Saint Zach Strief foresees intense camp for young players in absence of preseason games

'Every day they're going to have to find ways to put guys in highly stressful situations to see how you respond'
Transcript: Saints Legend John Carney conference call - Wednesday, July 22
news

Transcript: Saints Legend John Carney conference call - Wednesday, July 22

New Orleans Saints legend John Carney talked with local media on Jul. 22
Catching up with New Orleans Saints legend John Carney
news

Catching up with New Orleans Saints legend John Carney

'I know a couple of things about longevity'
Transcript: Saints Legend Max Unger conference call - Monday, July 20
news

Transcript: Saints Legend Max Unger conference call - Monday, July 20

New Orleans Saints legend Max Unger talked with local media on Jul. 20
Transcript: Saints Legend Chris Reis conference call - Friday, July 17
news

Transcript: Saints Legend Chris Reis conference call - Friday, July 17

New Orleans Saints legend Chris Reis talked with local media on Jul. 17
Football provides former New Orleans Saint Chris Reis parallels to ministry
news

Football provides former New Orleans Saint Chris Reis parallels to ministry

'I know how to include people and engage people for a higher purpose'
Transcript: Saints Legend Jed Collins conference call - Thursday, July 16
news

Transcript: Saints Legend Jed Collins conference call - Thursday, July 16

New Orleans Saints legend Jed Collins talked with local media on Jul. 16
New Orleans Saints legend Jed Collins explains the importance of fullback position in the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints legend Jed Collins explains the importance of fullback position in the NFL

'There are two kinds of fullbacks, there are the angry ones and the crazy ones'
Transcript: Saints Legend Jon Stinchcomb conference call - Tuesday, July 14
news

Transcript: Saints Legend Jon Stinchcomb conference call - Tuesday, July 14

New Orleans Saints legend Jon Stinchcomb talked with local media on Jul. 14

Advertising