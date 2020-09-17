New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston announced as 2021 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee

We look back at Saints Hall of Fame wide receiver Marques Colston's years with the New Orleans Saints
The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announced Thursday, Sept. 17 that former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston will be inducted as a member of the 2021 class. Colston, the all-time leading receiver for the New Orleans Saints, joins two of LSU's greatest competitors, basketball's Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and football's Glenn Dorsey, and Southern Jaguars baseball star Rickie Weeks among a star-studded group of eight 2021 competitive ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
A seventh-round draft pick in 2006 (252nd overall) out of Hofstra University, Colston easily became the most productive receiver in Saints history in a 10-year career from 2006 to 2015. In his 10-year career, Colston played in 146 games with 106 starts and caught 711 passes for 9,759 yards -- both club records.
Colston will become the 18th former Saints standout, coach (Jim Mora) or administrator (Tom Benson, Jim Finks) inducted, and will be only the third player from this century so far to join the LSHOF ranks, along with running back Deuce McAllister and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Willie Roaf.