Marques Colston to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

Jul 12, 2022 at 10:29 AM
Marques Colston, the legendary receiver for the New Orleans Saints, has been selected for induction into the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Colston played his entire NFL career in New Orleans, beginning in 2006, and helped the Saints win Super Bowl XLIV in 2009. Colson is the franchise all-time leader in receptions (711), receiving yards (9,759), receiving touchdowns and total touchdowns (both 72), yards from scrimmage (9,766), 1,000-yard receiving seasons (six) and games played by a receiver (146, with 106 starts).

Colston is one of six standout local sports figures who will be added to the Hall of Fame this year. Each year's Hall of Fame class is selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, a group of current and former media members who annually recognize a variety of annual award-winners, as well as the Hall of Fame, the Corbett Awards and the Eddie Robinson Award. The group also selects the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month each month.

Overall, 26 individuals and four teams will be honored this year for their achievements at the Committee's annual awards banquet on Saturday, July 30. Honorees are currently being announced over a month-long period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 25 and 26.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee began in 1957 when James Collins spearheaded a group of sports journalists to form a sports awards committee to immortalize local sports history. For 13 years, the committee honored local athletes each month. In 1970, the Sugar Bowl stepped in to sponsor and revitalize the committee, leading to the creation of the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 1971, honoring 10 legends from the Crescent City in its first induction class. While adding the responsibility of selecting Hall of Famers, the committee has continued to recognize the top amateur athlete in the Greater New Orleans area each month - the honors enter their 66th year in 2022. To be eligible, an athlete must be a native of the greater New Orleans area or must compete for a team in the metropolitan region.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 28 national champions, 100 Hall of Fame players, 51 Hall of Fame coaches and 20 Heisman Trophy winners in its 88-year history. The 89th annual Sugar Bowl Classic is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 31, 2022. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.2 billion into the local economy in the last decade. For more information, visit www.AllstateSugarBowl.org.

