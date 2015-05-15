Mark Richt talks about Damian Swann on today's Black and Blue Report

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
May 15, 2015 at 04:10 AM
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team
Rookie WR finished the 2022 NFL season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) with four touchdowns
Saints receiver Chris Olave listed among nominees for 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year
Winner selected by fan vote on NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named Associated Press All-Pro
It marks the fourth consecutive season and fourth time overall Davis has been selected All-Pro.
Despite 1,000-yard season as a rookie, New Orleans receiver Chris Olave thinks there is plenty of room for improvement
'Just try to play through contact and allow myself to get yards after the catch'
Head coach Dennis Allen believes New Orleans Saints aren't far away from contending
"We're not as far off as maybe some might think"
Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen come up with big turnovers for New Orleans Saints against Carolina
Each snuffed out Panthers potential scoring drive
New Orleans Saints aim to finish 2022 season on four-game winning streak
'That's what you do as a pro. You go out there and you compete to win the game'
Cam Jordan sack record achieved during bittersweet season for New Orleans Saints defensive end
'I want wins more. That's what I found out'
Quarterback Jameis Winston selected for Saints 2022 Ed Block Courage Award
The award recognizes one player from every NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage