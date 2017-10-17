Mark Ingram, Marshon Lattimore nominees for Week 6 NFL awards

Two New Orleans Saints players have been nominated for awards after their week six performances.

The Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week is the best performer or performance of the week that represents strength in key moments. The week six nominations for the award came out Tuesday, Oct. 17 with Saints running back Mark Ingram II among the nominees. Others on the list include: Le'Veon Bell (Steelers), Adrian Peterson (Cardinals), Derrick Henry (Titans) and linebacker Cory Littleton (Rams).

Fans may vote for one of these five performers on www.nfl.com/castrol-edge through Friday at 3 p.m. ET to determine the Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and then posted on NFL.com.

Pepsi announced its week six NFL Rookie of the Week nominees Tuesday, Oct. 17. Saints running back Alvin Kamara won the award in week four and now Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has made the list of nominees for week six. Others on the list include: quarterback Deshaun Watson (Texans), running back Leonard Fournette (Jaguars), defensive ends Solomon Thomas (49ers) and Myles Garrett (Browns).

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.