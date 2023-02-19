Marcus Robertson left holding pattern to become New Orleans Saints secondary coach

And Robertson said he expects no less from his position group.

"The first thing we've got to do is, we've got to do it right," he said. "The bottom line is, execution is worship, so in order for us to achieve some of the things that I believe we want to achieve, execution is at a premium.

"We've got to go out there, we've got to put in the work – obviously, have fun doing it – but I think it's very important to not have any weak links, especially not in the back end. You make any mistakes back there, obviously, you get exposed. If we make a mistake up front, we've got a chance to correct it. So there are some things that I specifically like to emphasize when we're in the back end, and I'm hoping we can do it at a higher level this year."

Robertson said he already has been meeting with Saints defensive backs and is eager to get on the field.

"When I sit back and look at it, I'm really excited about it," he said. "I had an opportunity to meet four or five of the guys, I've coached (cornerback Bradley) Roby in the past and when you look at some of the young guys, (cornerbacks) Alontae (Taylor) and (Paulson) Adebo from Stanford, I've been to the pro days and evaluated those guys and sat down with those guys.