Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Marcus Robertson left holding pattern to become New Orleans Saints secondary coach

'I believe that guys can appreciate the fact that I've actually played the game, played at a high level'

Feb 19, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-new-coaches-2023-11
Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Marcus Robertson wasn't aggressively looking for a new job, because he had one that he was hoping to keep.

But the one he had, as defensive backs coach for the Arizona Cardinals, was in limbo after the franchise fired coach Kliff Kingsbury following last season. And though the team considered defensive coordinator (and Marrero native) Vance Joseph for the vacancy, there was no assurance that Joseph would be hired (and ultimately, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was hired as coach).

"I was in a holding pattern, with everything that was going on in Arizona," said Robertson, who spent four seasons with the Cardinals. "The situation was, I was hopeful that Vance Joseph would be taken into consideration for the Arizona opportunity, primarily because we work extremely well together, we had a lot invested in Arizona and personally, I felt like it could be fixed.

"With that and just being in a holding pattern, D.A. (New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen) reached out to me and we started having conversations, things started to heat up a little bit. Me and D.A. go way, way back, so I was excited about the potential and the opportunity that presented as we started talking.

"Each day, everything started becoming a little bit more reality, started feeling like there was more and more of a chance that I would have the opportunity to be in New Orleans."

Reality officially manifested Feb. 15 when Robertson was announced as the Saints' new secondary coach. He was an assistant defensive backs coach on Allen's staff in Oakland in 2014.

Robertson, who has coached defensive backs for the past 15 seasons, had a 12-year NFL playing career as a safety for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. He was named All-Pro in 1993 and finished with 24 interceptions and 72 passes defensed in 162 regular-season games (144 starts).

Related Links

"I think my experience playing on the field is invaluable," he said. "Because one of the things that I'll never do to a player, is put a player in a position where he's uncomfortable. Because I know what it's like to be on the field and be uncomfortable to a certain degree. I know what that speed feels like, I know what that stress feels like, I know when the gap looks like a freeway. So I know all those little things that make big differences.

"And everywhere I've been, I believe that guys can appreciate the fact that I've actually played the game, played at a high level. The No. 1 thing I want to do, I want to put those guys in position to make plays. I want to help them reach their full potential, and I'm going to give them everything they need in order to do that."

And Robertson said he expects no less from his position group.

"The first thing we've got to do is, we've got to do it right," he said. "The bottom line is, execution is worship, so in order for us to achieve some of the things that I believe we want to achieve, execution is at a premium.

"We've got to go out there, we've got to put in the work – obviously, have fun doing it – but I think it's very important to not have any weak links, especially not in the back end. You make any mistakes back there, obviously, you get exposed. If we make a mistake up front, we've got a chance to correct it. So there are some things that I specifically like to emphasize when we're in the back end, and I'm hoping we can do it at a higher level this year."

Robertson said he already has been meeting with Saints defensive backs and is eager to get on the field.

"When I sit back and look at it, I'm really excited about it," he said. "I had an opportunity to meet four or five of the guys, I've coached (cornerback Bradley) Roby in the past and when you look at some of the young guys, (cornerbacks) Alontae (Taylor) and (Paulson) Adebo from Stanford, I've been to the pro days and evaluated those guys and sat down with those guys.

"I'm a big film study guy, so I've been watching this defense at least for the last three years pretty consistently in the offseason, just trying to identify everything they're doing here."

Photos: Saints hire five new coaches for 2023 season

The New Orleans Saints hired five new coaches for the 2023 season. The new hires are Joe Woods (defensive coordinator), Clancy Barone (tight ends coach), Marcus Robertson (secondary coach), Todd Grantham (defensive line coach), and Kevin Carberry (assistant offensive line coach).

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
1 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
2 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
3 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
4 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Kyusung Gong/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
5 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
6 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
7 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
8 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
9 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
10 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
11 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

ANDY CLAYTON-KING/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
12 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
13 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
14 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

Jack Dempsey/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
15 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

Jack Dempsey/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
16 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
17 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
18 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
19 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

Jim Mone/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
20 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
21 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Mark Humphrey/AP2011
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
22 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
23 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Mark Humphrey
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
24 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
25 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Johm McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
26 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Garry Jones
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
27 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Timothy D. Easley
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
28 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

John Bazemore
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
29 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Mark Duncan/2007 AP
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
30 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Mario Houben/MARIO HOUBEN
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
31 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
32 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Timothy D. Easley
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
33 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Dave Tulis
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
34 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Daniel Shirey
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
35 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Steve Helber/AP2011
This is a 2022 photo of Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
36 / 40

This is a 2022 photo of Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams warms up his players before playing against the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston, Texas. The Rams won 38-22. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
37 / 40

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams warms up his players before playing against the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston, Texas. The Rams won 38-22. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry talks to Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) while playing the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
38 / 40

Los Angeles Rams Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry talks to Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) while playing the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams coaches against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Cowboys won 22-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
39 / 40

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams coaches against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Cowboys won 22-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry coaches players before the Rams play against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Seahawks won 27-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
40 / 40

Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry coaches players before the Rams play against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Seahawks won 27-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Todd Grantham back to being hands on as New Orleans Saints defensive line coach

'This is where I want to be, this is what I want to do'

news

Clancy Barone knew where he wanted to be when New Orleans Saints needed a tight ends coach

'I told my agent, I want to focus on the Saints more than these other ones'

news

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods in sync with Coach Dennis Allen

'I've worked with him, I know how he operates'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen sought familiarity, effectiveness in coaches to fill out staff

'I wanted guys that I knew exactly what I was getting'

news

New Orleans Saints add five to the coaching staff for the 2023 NFL season

news

NFL fine triggered charitable idea for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen and wife, Alisson

'There's nothing that makes you feel better about yourself than trying to do something to help out your community'

news

New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official

Broncos acquire former Saints coach Sean Payton for draft picks

news

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to serve as National team offensive coordinator at Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

news

Massive overhaul not in forecast for New Orleans Saints this offseason

'We don't have any plans on blowing things up'

news

Head coach Dennis Allen believes New Orleans Saints aren't far away from contending

"We're not as far off as maybe some might think"

news

New Orleans Saints aim to finish 2022 season on four-game winning streak

'That's what you do as a pro. You go out there and you compete to win the game'

Advertising