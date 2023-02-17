Clancy Barone knew where he wanted to be when New Orleans Saints needed a tight ends coach

The Saints' job was attractive, he said, because of the history of the position. Barone helped Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler become a two-time Pro Bowl player, and noted that New Orleans has had Jeremy Shockey and Jimmy Graham, among others, play the position. Barone coached Graham in Chicago in 2020-21 and has coached four Pro Bowl tight ends – Crumpler, Antonio Gates with the Chargers, Julius Thomas with the Broncos and Kyle Rudolph with the Vikings.

"When you look at the history of that position here, going back to Shockey and Jimmy Graham, who I coached, there's been a number of great tight ends," he said. "So there's a great tradition of having very good tight ends here.

"But also, in today's NFL, ownership is so important. And especially as a coach like myself, to be able to go someplace where you have great ownership, that becomes the difference-maker when it comes to selecting a team where you want to go to further your career as a coach. And so, for many reasons, my wife and I are very thrilled to have this opportunity."

Barone took a break from the coaching profession in 2022 due to family reasons, but said he kept a finger on the pulse of the league.