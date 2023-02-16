New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods in sync with Coach Dennis Allen

"And then in Cleveland, the first year (2020) was Covid. I know everybody experienced it, but I was there for a month and they had to send us home, so I was in Denver meeting with coaches, doing all those types of things. But that first year, we went to the playoffs and won for the first time in 26 years for that organization, and then the next year we were top five in defense. So I really was proud of some of the things we accomplished, we just fell short my last year there."