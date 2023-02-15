Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen sought familiarity, effectiveness in coaches to fill out staff

'I wanted guys that I knew exactly what I was getting'

Feb 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Dennis-Allen-1920-112022
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

The combination of familiarity and effectiveness played prominent roles as New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen looked to restock his staff after five changes were made this offseason.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods, defensive line coach Todd Grantham, secondary coach Marcus Robertson, tight ends coach Clancy Barone and assistant offensive line coach Kevin Carberry are the Saints' newest additions, replacing co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard, tight ends coach Dan Roushar and assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief.

"The No. 1 thing was, as I was looking to make some changes on the staff, I wanted guys that I knew exactly what I was getting," Allen said. "I had familiarity with these coaches, and they're all really good coaches.

"Joe Woods was a guy that I hired in Oakland (in 2014), him and Marcus Robertson (also in 2014) both as secondary coaches. They both worked together for me in Oakland. When you look at their resume, over the course of their resume they've had a ton of success. I believe Joe was there in Denver when they won Super Bowl 50 (in 2015). You look at the success that they had defensively there when Joe was the coordinator and Marcus was the secondary coach (in 2017-18), they had a lot of success.

"Clancy Barone is a guy that has averaged 10 wins throughout his career. I wanted to hire guys that were accustomed to winning and have performed at the highest levels in our league.

"And Todd Grantham is a guy that had a defensive line background, but yet he has been a coordinator at a high level at a lot of (Southeastern Conference) schools, so there's an aspect of not just D-line play, but schematics that come along with that. He has been a big part of dealing with a lot of the RPO (run-pass option) systems that you see in college that have now made their way into the National Football League. That was something that I wanted to be able to tap into with him."

Woods is a 31-year coaching veteran, the last 19 in the NFL and the last six as a defensive coordinator. Grantham is entering his 33rd year as a coach, including 11 in the NFL. Robertson has coached defensive backs in the NFL for the last 15 seasons, and Barone has 17 years of college coaching experience to precede his 17 years in the NFL.

Allen said the staff changes were difficult, but necessary. Nielsen departed to become defensive coordinator for the Falcons, and Richard and Roushar were relieved of their duties.

"It's hard," Allen said. "You're dealing with people, but yet we all understand that this is a business, so sometimes you have to make tough decisions. Some moves were moves that we made, some moves were moves that, in Ryan's situation, he had a chance for advancement.

"Change is always hard but change can also be positive because you bring in some new ideas, new thoughts and a new kind of enthusiasm for wanting to try to get this program back to where it needs to be.

Photos: Saints hire five new coaches for 2023 season

The New Orleans Saints hired five new coaches for the 2023 season. The new hires are Joe Woods (defensive coordinator), Clancy Barone (tight ends coach), Marcus Robertson (secondary coach), Todd Grantham (defensive line coach), and Kevin Carberry (assistant offensive line coach).

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
1 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
2 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
3 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
4 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Kyusung Gong/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
5 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
6 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
7 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
8 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
9 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
10 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

David Richard/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
11 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

ANDY CLAYTON-KING/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
12 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
13 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
14 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

Jack Dempsey/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
15 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

Jack Dempsey/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
16 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
17 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
18 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
19 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

Jim Mone/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.
20 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach for the 2023 season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
21 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Mark Humphrey/AP2011
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
22 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
23 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Mark Humphrey
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
24 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.
25 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach for the 2023 season.

Johm McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
26 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Garry Jones
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
27 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Timothy D. Easley
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
28 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

John Bazemore
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
29 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Mark Duncan/2007 AP
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
30 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Mario Houben/MARIO HOUBEN
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
31 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
32 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Timothy D. Easley
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
33 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Dave Tulis
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
34 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Daniel Shirey
The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
35 / 40

The New Orleans Saints hire Todd Grantham as defensive line coach for the 2023 season.

Steve Helber/AP2011
This is a 2022 photo of Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
36 / 40

This is a 2022 photo of Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams warms up his players before playing against the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston, Texas. The Rams won 38-22. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
37 / 40

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams warms up his players before playing against the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston, Texas. The Rams won 38-22. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry talks to Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) while playing the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
38 / 40

Los Angeles Rams Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry talks to Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) while playing the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams coaches against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Cowboys won 22-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
39 / 40

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry of the Los Angeles Rams coaches against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Cowboys won 22-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry coaches players before the Rams play against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Seahawks won 27-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
40 / 40

Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry coaches players before the Rams play against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Seahawks won 27-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I think each one of them is different. Ryan was a guy that over the past three or four years had some opportunities for advancement. We did some things here to try to keep him, and I would have liked to have kept him, but I knew that that's what he really wanted to do. He wanted to be a coordinator in this league, he wants to go on and have an opportunity to be a head coach and ultimately, I didn't want to stand in his way from being able to do that."

New Orleans finished 7-10 last season, and Allen said he understands there are watchful eyes and critiques, but each offseason decision carefully has been made for the betterment of the organization.

"Certainly, not everybody is going to agree with whatever those decisions are, but you make the decision that you think is best and then you move forward with the plan and try to work to get better," he said. "That's really where we're at right now.

"We're in the race to get better. That race never ends. There's no finish line to that race, but I'm comfortable with where we're at and what we're doing and where I'm at in terms of being the head coach. I'm excited about moving forward and getting with this group of coaches and doing what we can to help our players be as good as they possibly can be."

PAYTON PICKS: Allen said he was pleased that the Saints were able to acquire two draft picks, No. 29 overall in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024, from Denver in the trade for former Saints coach Sean Payton and the Saints' third-round pick in 2024. Payton coached the Saints from 2006-21 before stepping down with two years remaining on his contract.

"That was big," Allen said. "It was big, the fact that we were able to basically acquire a first- and a second-round pick for an asset that was not in our building.

"We knew Sean was going to want to coach at some point in time, and that coaching job was going to be somewhere other than New Orleans. And so, for us to be able to get some compensation for that, I think was big for our organization. If you go in and you ask (Assistant General Manager and College Scouting Director) Jeff Ireland or any of the college scouts, they were excited when the news came across that we were going to be looking for somebody in the first round this year."

Related Links

STRONG FINISH: The Saints won three of their final four games to finish the season and defensively, allowed 13.5 points per game over the final six. Those are blocks Allen hopes the team can build on.

"Toward the end of the season, winning three out of our last four, and beating the team (Philadelphia) that just participated in the Super Bowl, I felt like we built a little bit of momentum. I felt we ran the ball a little bit better toward the end of the year, and we played better defense toward the end of the year.

"I just want to see us continue to develop that right mind-set, that winning attitude, that competitiveness that we've always had here. When you go back and you look at the season, you'd say, 'Where are the things that we need to improve?' We need to protect the ball better, and we need to take the ball away more. I think it's really as simple as that, and you go from kind of one of the teams that's in the middle of the pack, which is where we finished, to hopefully one of those teams that's fighting for a spot in the tournament."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints add five to the coaching staff for the 2023 NFL season

news

NFL fine triggered charitable idea for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen and wife, Alisson

'There's nothing that makes you feel better about yourself than trying to do something to help out your community'

news

New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official

Broncos acquire former Saints coach Sean Payton for draft picks

news

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to serve as National team offensive coordinator at Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

news

Massive overhaul not in forecast for New Orleans Saints this offseason

'We don't have any plans on blowing things up'

news

Head coach Dennis Allen believes New Orleans Saints aren't far away from contending

"We're not as far off as maybe some might think"

news

New Orleans Saints aim to finish 2022 season on four-game winning streak

'That's what you do as a pro. You go out there and you compete to win the game'

news

Cam Jordan sack record achieved during bittersweet season for New Orleans Saints defensive end

'I want wins more. That's what I found out'

news

New Orleans Saints strike somber tone upon return to practice Wednesday

'It just reminds you how fragile life is and reminds you that we're all humans'

news

New Orleans Saints seek to finish strong, accomplish goal in season finale against Carolina

'You play this game to win'

news

Rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed following familiar path with New Orleans Saints

'I hope I can get that respect from defensive coordinators throughout the league'

Advertising