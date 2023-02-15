New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen sought familiarity, effectiveness in coaches to fill out staff

The combination of familiarity and effectiveness played prominent roles as New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen looked to restock his staff after five changes were made this offseason.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods, defensive line coach Todd Grantham, secondary coach Marcus Robertson, tight ends coach Clancy Barone and assistant offensive line coach Kevin Carberry are the Saints' newest additions, replacing co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard, tight ends coach Dan Roushar and assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief.

"The No. 1 thing was, as I was looking to make some changes on the staff, I wanted guys that I knew exactly what I was getting," Allen said. "I had familiarity with these coaches, and they're all really good coaches.

"Joe Woods was a guy that I hired in Oakland (in 2014), him and Marcus Robertson (also in 2014) both as secondary coaches. They both worked together for me in Oakland. When you look at their resume, over the course of their resume they've had a ton of success. I believe Joe was there in Denver when they won Super Bowl 50 (in 2015). You look at the success that they had defensively there when Joe was the coordinator and Marcus was the secondary coach (in 2017-18), they had a lot of success.

"Clancy Barone is a guy that has averaged 10 wins throughout his career. I wanted to hire guys that were accustomed to winning and have performed at the highest levels in our league.

"And Todd Grantham is a guy that had a defensive line background, but yet he has been a coordinator at a high level at a lot of (Southeastern Conference) schools, so there's an aspect of not just D-line play, but schematics that come along with that. He has been a big part of dealing with a lot of the RPO (run-pass option) systems that you see in college that have now made their way into the National Football League. That was something that I wanted to be able to tap into with him."

Woods is a 31-year coaching veteran, the last 19 in the NFL and the last six as a defensive coordinator. Grantham is entering his 33rd year as a coach, including 11 in the NFL. Robertson has coached defensive backs in the NFL for the last 15 seasons, and Barone has 17 years of college coaching experience to precede his 17 years in the NFL.

Allen said the staff changes were difficult, but necessary. Nielsen departed to become defensive coordinator for the Falcons, and Richard and Roushar were relieved of their duties.

"It's hard," Allen said. "You're dealing with people, but yet we all understand that this is a business, so sometimes you have to make tough decisions. Some moves were moves that we made, some moves were moves that, in Ryan's situation, he had a chance for advancement.