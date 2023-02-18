Todd Grantham back to being hands on as New Orleans Saints defensive line coach

"The other aspect of that is once you have stopped the run with your physical presence, then it's all about getting after the quarterback and affecting him and finding ways to be disruptive to get him off the spot, to make it to where he's uncomfortable in the pocket. And really try to affect his decision and timing.

"I mean, sacks are great and you're always looking for sacks, but the other thing about that is looking to be disruptive and finding ways to affect the quarterback from throwing the ball down the field. Because in this league, you do have to stop the run and once you've stopped the run, you've earned the right to rush the passer and then you've got to find ways to affect him."

Allen said one of the appealing aspects of adding Grantham to his staff was Grantham's experience defending the run-pass option offenses that have become commonplace in college, and have increased in usage in the NFL.