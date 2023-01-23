Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has totaled 21.5 sacks with the Saints

Jan 23, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Erin Summers
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in action throughout the 2022 season.

Marcus Davenport 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport started in nine of 15 regular games he played in and missed four due to injury. Davenport posted 29 total tackles and half a sack. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder had two tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hits, which was tied for fifth on the team. Since being drafted in 2018, Davenport has totaled 21.5 sacks.

Best game of Marcus Davenport's 2022 season:

The five-year pro's best game in 2022 came in London Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Davenport had his highest snap count, participating in 78% of the defensive plays with two quarterback hits, a tackle and half a sack.

Best quote from Marcus Davenport's 2022 season:

"I'm going go back and say he's one of the best defensive players," Coach Dennis Allen said. "When he's healthy, he's a difference-maker."

Advertising