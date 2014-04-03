Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Marcus Ball says the New Orleans Saints showed him a lot of love and respect

Marcus Ball was a guest on Thursday's Black and Blue Report

Apr 03, 2014 at 08:05 AM

Safety Marcus Ball signed with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. He was a guest on Thursday's Black and Blue Report (interview starts at 6:40 mark) Below are some highlights from the interview:

Your thoughts on joining the New Orleans Saints?

"Excited. It's a great opportunity. I'm very very blessed and thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Who Dat Nation. Very much looking forward to it."

What was it about the Saints that made you want to sign with them?

"Just the Who Dat Nation to be honest with you. To be a part of such a great franchise and Coach Ryan and Coach Payton and the guys have really showed me a lot of love and respect. They supported me and we kind of connected on a couple of ideas and it was pretty much a perfect fit."

What do you hope to gain playing alongside Jairus Byrd and Kenny Vaccaro?

"First of all, it will be a great opportunity and a great chance to learn from those guys and to be able to be in the same locker room with those caliber of guys. They have already set their marks in the NFL and I'm pleased to say I will be looking forward to meeting those guys and learning from those guys. Anything I can learn, every day, every meeting, every practice."

Now you have the opportunity to work with Rob Ryan. Your thought and what did you know about him before signing with the Saints?

"I know he was a Ryan first of all and those guys are energetic and in tune with their players. They're very much about their guys and that's something that attracted me to Coach Ryan. I know he has the go-get-it defense and he is going to throw you a couple of different looks. I know it's going to be a thick playbook to learn but I'm eager to get in there and start learning and get it rolling."

If you could pick one strength and one weakness of your game, what would it be?

"That's tough. The strength would probably be my anticipation. I'm pretty much a film-head. I do a whole lot of studying and try to anticipate what is happening. Weakness would be pretty much anticipation. I try to get the jump before the offense anyway so sometimes that gets me in trouble."

You played in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts. What is the biggest different from the CFL and NFL?

"The field size would be one of the big differences. Also, it's 12 guys on the field instead of 11 so there's one more guy. He's going to hurt you or he's going to help you. The wide receivers on the offense get the running start in their motions. That's a very difficult way to approach it and defend those guys. That causes troubles also."

Is that something that is going to be difficult to adjust to?

"I hope it's not a problem. Football is football. In Canadian football or what not, once that ball is snapped it's football. It's pretty much whatever you learn and whatever you can do to go out and produce."

What can you take from your experience in Canada?

"I learned to be a pro. It was a great experience living in Toronto, living in Canada and experiencing the great Canadian lands up there. Playing with a great group of guys and a great organization, the Argonauts. I can say I was please to sign with the Saints but it was bittersweet because like I said, it was a great organization I was in. I was really lucky to fit right into the Toronto Argonauts team. I'll miss those guy and wish them the best of luck."

For some of the guys that don't go straight to the NFL, is the CFL the best place to start?

"That's pretty tough. I don't want to say that's the best place to go. I want to tell those guys who don't get in right away to keep faith, keep fighting and keep grinding. Either way you go AFL, CFL, it doesn't matter where you go as long as you keep working hard and believe in yourself and believe in your skill set then it will work out for you. Whichever league you end up end, wherever you're at it doesn't pretty much matter if you're believing in it and working hard you'll reach your goal eventually."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign

'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'

Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
news

Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends

'I can do whatever they need me to do'
news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints

'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane

'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official

New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
Advertising