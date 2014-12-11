Marc Trestman, Jay Cutler talk about facing the Saints on Monday Night Football

Chicago Bears Quarterback Jay Cutler
Conference Call with Local Media
Thursday, December 11, 2014
Has the extended time between playing the Cowboys helped your team physically and mentally? Can you describe your teams focus trying to get back on track?
"It is a little different schedule with a Thursday game and then another Thursday game and then obviously the Monday game, the long weekend and then an extra day for the Monday night game. Coach (Trestman) gave us a little time off. I think guys used it wisely to get ready for the last three games. We had a clean practice one day and another clean one today. We're on track."
What are your team's goals for the next three games? Can you talk about the importance of finishing strong?
"I don't think we are worried about the next three. We are worried about this one. That is our mindset today. We are worried about today and making sure we had a good practice and trying to get better one day at a time. That is really all we are focused on."
How has Matt Forte been playing for your team?
"I love how the offense goes to him in the passing game and the running game. I thought he has handled the year really well. He is an integral part of what we do each week."
This game features two big-time tight ends in Jimmy Graham and Martellus Bennett. Can you describe your guy and what's been key in his improved development and improvement?
"I think a lot it is Martellus' desire to be one of the better tight ends in the league. I think it is another props to us having really good coaches that have coached him along the way. He is a great listener. He does everything we ask him to do and more. I have been excited to see him evolve last year and more so this year. I think they are a little bit different tight ends. Marty (Martellus) does things for us in the running game as well as the passing game."
What do you see out of this Saints defense?
"They are very multiple. We played them last year. I played against Rob (Ryan) in a few different places. He is going to show you a lot of fronts. He is going to try and create pressure with some of their fronts and looks. They are not afraid to play multiple coverages. It forces the offensive line and the quarterback and everyone involved to be on it."
Chicago Bears Head Coach Marc Trestman
Conference Call with Local Media
Thursday, December 11, 2014
What did you tell your team after the Dallas game in being eliminated from playoff contention?
"I think what I told the team was between myself and the team. Our basic focus is to get ready and prepare for New Orleans. That's what we're doing, getting focused on them the best we can be this week."
How do you re-adjust your team's goals with three games left?
"Our goals have never changed. Our goals are to be at our best on a daily basis and try to win one week at time. That hasn't changed. Certainly every team has the same goals and objectives. We understand we are not going to be able to get to those goals and objectives. Our main one has been to just try to get better every day and win on gameday. That is where our focus is this week."
Have you noticed an issue with consistency with your team this year and if so, what has been the issue?
"The issue has been consistency. We've been a very inconsistent football team through the whole season in all three phases."
Last year Alshon Jeffrey had a big game against this team. What are you looking for out of him and what has he meant to your team?
"He spent a lot of the season not at full strength. I think the last four or five weeks has been the healthiest he's been. He still had to miss some practices because of some nagging injuries. I think overall he us hitting his stride here in the last few weeks. Hopefully that continues. Obviously with Brandon (Marshall) out, his role remains very significant, but it was (quite significant) with Brandon here as well."
With Brandon Marshall out for the season after getting hurt in your last game can you talk about your situation at wide receiver?
"I can just tell you that Marquis Wilson and Josh Morgan will be the next guys up in terms of targeted guys. They're working in that fashion as the number two and three guys."
How has Matt Forte been playing and what does he bring to your team on and off the field as a player and as a person?
"Matt's certainly one of the leaders of our football team. He's one of the most consistent people and players we have. We haven't been able to run the ball for the last few weeks and that's certainly hurt his productive, but overall, he's as consistent a player as we have and as complete a player as we have."
How do you assess the Saints defense?
"We have a lot of respect for Rob (Ryan) and for the things he does. It's difficult to prepare because all of the different looks he gives you. That's what we're working at right now, trying to get comfortable with all of the looks we're going to see, not only on third down but first and second down as well."
Are you expecting a shootout this week?
"I don't go in with those types of expectations at all. We know how dynamic and powerful the Saints offense is with Drew (Brees). We see that. We know they're capable of scoring anytime from anywhere. We haven't been consistent enough to expect that. We're just trying to go out there and be the best we can be and put some series' together."
What have you seen from Drew Brees on tape this year as opposed to last year?
"I haven't seen as much of Drew really to make that kind of assessment. I just look at him as an elite, hall of fame caliber quarterback and pretty productive. I know he's dealt with some injuries (in training camp) and things around him as well, which isn't always easy to do. I look at Drew game by game and he's as good as it gets in the National Football League."
Have you noticed any change in him from when you were in training camp with the Saints in 2007 to the last two years game planning for him?
"I have not seen that. We have not had as much crossover tape where we have as much of a chance to see him on the offensive side of the ball. I have seen some of the recent games, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, I have looked at certainly. I am not going to get into that. The Saints certainly have 22 giveaways. They are not on the plus side of the turnover (ratio). They are very similar to us in that regard, but I do not see any lack of productivity. They have over 400 yards a game on offense. He is still very productive with a high quarterback rating."