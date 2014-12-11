Marc Trestman, Jay Cutler talk about facing the Saints on Monday Night Football

Chicago Bears Head Coach Marc Trestman

Conference Call with Local Media

Thursday, December 11, 2014

What did you tell your team after the Dallas game in being eliminated from playoff contention?

"I think what I told the team was between myself and the team. Our basic focus is to get ready and prepare for New Orleans. That's what we're doing, getting focused on them the best we can be this week."

How do you re-adjust your team's goals with three games left?

"Our goals have never changed. Our goals are to be at our best on a daily basis and try to win one week at time. That hasn't changed. Certainly every team has the same goals and objectives. We understand we are not going to be able to get to those goals and objectives. Our main one has been to just try to get better every day and win on gameday. That is where our focus is this week."

Have you noticed an issue with consistency with your team this year and if so, what has been the issue?

"The issue has been consistency. We've been a very inconsistent football team through the whole season in all three phases."

Last year Alshon Jeffrey had a big game against this team. What are you looking for out of him and what has he meant to your team?

"He spent a lot of the season not at full strength. I think the last four or five weeks has been the healthiest he's been. He still had to miss some practices because of some nagging injuries. I think overall he us hitting his stride here in the last few weeks. Hopefully that continues. Obviously with Brandon (Marshall) out, his role remains very significant, but it was (quite significant) with Brandon here as well."

With Brandon Marshall out for the season after getting hurt in your last game can you talk about your situation at wide receiver?

"I can just tell you that Marquis Wilson and Josh Morgan will be the next guys up in terms of targeted guys. They're working in that fashion as the number two and three guys."

How has Matt Forte been playing and what does he bring to your team on and off the field as a player and as a person?

"Matt's certainly one of the leaders of our football team. He's one of the most consistent people and players we have. We haven't been able to run the ball for the last few weeks and that's certainly hurt his productive, but overall, he's as consistent a player as we have and as complete a player as we have."

How do you assess the Saints defense?

"We have a lot of respect for Rob (Ryan) and for the things he does. It's difficult to prepare because all of the different looks he gives you. That's what we're working at right now, trying to get comfortable with all of the looks we're going to see, not only on third down but first and second down as well."

Are you expecting a shootout this week?

"I don't go in with those types of expectations at all. We know how dynamic and powerful the Saints offense is with Drew (Brees). We see that. We know they're capable of scoring anytime from anywhere. We haven't been consistent enough to expect that. We're just trying to go out there and be the best we can be and put some series' together."

What have you seen from Drew Brees on tape this year as opposed to last year?

"I haven't seen as much of Drew really to make that kind of assessment. I just look at him as an elite, hall of fame caliber quarterback and pretty productive. I know he's dealt with some injuries (in training camp) and things around him as well, which isn't always easy to do. I look at Drew game by game and he's as good as it gets in the National Football League."

Have you noticed any change in him from when you were in training camp with the Saints in 2007 to the last two years game planning for him?