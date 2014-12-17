Louisiana Lottery SAINTS scratch-off offers final second-chance drawing for 2015 season tickets

Besides the chance to win up to $100,000 cash, Louisiana Lottery players can enter their nonwinning SAINTS scratch-offs into the game's final second-chance drawing to be eligible to win the 2015 Saints Season Prize Package Experience, including four Plaza Sideline` tickets to all home games in the 2015 football season, four pregame field passes for those games, a 2015 parking pass and a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will also receive round-trip limousine transportation to the Metairie facility (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria.

"We upped our game with this year's experience prizes that included exclusive access to areas of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and game activities usually off-limits to fans," explained Lottery President Rose Hudson. "With one second chance drawing left, there's still time to win!"

The Lottery's 2014 SAINTS scratch-off game includes three scenes with the team's iconic fleur-de-lis logo emblazoned in shiny gold metallic ink with top prizes of $100,000 plus the opportunity to enter nonwinning tickets into a series of second-chance drawings to win unique game-day prize experiences or official autographed Saints merchandise.

During the last second-chance drawing, Ranee' Keller's nonwinning SAINTS scratch-off was selected from more than 19,500 second-chance drawing entries to win the 2014 Saints Behind the Scenes Experience including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the Dec. 7 game against Carolina, pregame field passes, a parking pass, hotel accommodations, a tour of the press box and attendance at the post-game press conference plus $500 spending cash.

The 45-year-old winner from Livingston said that in spite of the team's loss, the entire experience was a blast. "Attending the press conference was such a bonus," Keller said. She and her guests heard from Coach Payton as well as Saints Quarterback Drew Brees during the post-game press conference.

Also during the game's third second-chance drawing, nine finalists won official autographed Saints merchandise. Dionne Varnado of LaPlace, Kevin Barnes of Madisonville and Terry L. Ford of Calhoun each won an autographed jersey. Esther Navarro of Houma, Tammy Sullivan of Monroe and Victoria Prejean of Lafayette each won an autographed helmet. Nancy Cross of Metairie, Kanishe Brown of LaPlace and Renee Sessle Willis of New Orleans won an autographed football.

To enter the final second-chance drawing, players should complete the information on the back of non-winning $5 SAINTS scratch-off tickets and mail one ticket per envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.

"As a longtime corporate partner of the New Orleans Saints, the Louisiana Lottery has truly delivered the kind of excitement our fans expect with their scratch-off game and related second-chance prizes," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "Year after year, we look forward to the looks on those winners' faces as they get a uniquely Saints game-day experience."

Complete game and second-chance drawing entry rules, prizes and a second-chance drawing schedule can be found on the Lottery's website, www.louisianalottery.com. Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.