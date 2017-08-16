Louisiana Lottery SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-off offers $100,000 top prizes

The Louisiana Lottery is proud to announce the launch of its ninth consecutive Saints-branded scratch-off game, $5 SAINTS GAME ON!, on sale today. SAINTS GAME ON! features three scenes, including Sir Saint, football and fleur de lis backgrounds with metallic gold ink, plus a bonus scratch-off area on the back of the ticket, four top prizes of $100,000 and the opportunity to enter nonwinning tickets into a series of second-chance drawings to win unique game-day prize experiences or official autographed Saints merchandise.

"We're pleased to kick off another year of our long-term partnership with the New Orleans Saints," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "Besides offering added play value on the back of the scratch-off, the SAINTS GAME ON! second-chance drawings feature more winners than ever before."

Four second-chance drawings will involve a total of 38 winners¬. The type of experiences to be given away depends upon the entry period.

During the first drawing, three winners will receive a 2017 Saints Suite Access Prize Package to the Nov. 5 game against Tampa Bay, including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 300 level suite, which includes a visit by a former Saints player. Nonwinning tickets should be sent in between now and Sept. 18 for a chance to win.

Entries received from Sept. 19 through Oct. 9 will be eligible to win a 2017 Saints Suite Access Prize Package to the Dec. 3 game against Carolina. Five winners will be randomly selected to receive this prize package, including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 400 level suite and a visit by a former Saints player.

Also during the second drawing, one winner will be selected to receive a 2017 Deluxe Prize Package including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the Nov. 5 game against Tampa Bay, four pregame field passes, one night hotel accommodation (two rooms), limo transportation to and from the game with a former Saints player, four authentic Saints jerseys and $500 spending cash. Entries received from Oct. 10 to Nov. 6 will be eligible to win one 2017 Tunnel Team Prize Package including four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, four entertainment passes to be on the field as the Saints come marching in ahead of the Dec. 3 game against Carolina, one night hotel accommodation (two rooms), a parking pass and $500 spending cash.

Entries received from Nov. 7 until the to-be-announced deadline will be eligible to win one Saints 2018 Season Prize Package, including four Plaza Sideline tickets for the 2018 football season, four pregame field passes for every home game, a 2018 parking pass and a VIP tour of the Saints practice facility. The winner and three guests will receive round-trip limo service to the facility in Metairie (or overnight accommodations if the distance exceeds 75 miles) where they will also view a team practice and have lunch in the team cafeteria.

During the first, second and third drawings, nine additional drawing winners will receive an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet.

"The Louisiana Lottery consistently delivers their unique brand of fun with products our fans have come to love," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "We'll be excited to see how winners react while they're having the unique experiences offered through the new game."

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of nonwinning $5 SAINTS GAME ON! scratch-off tickets and mail one ticket per envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.