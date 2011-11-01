Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Lottery Reminds Saints Fans of Second-Chance Drawing Deadline and Photo Contest

Nov 01, 2011 at 01:05 AM

The Louisiana Lottery reminded players to send in their nonwinning New Orleans Saints 2011 tickets by Monday, Nov. 7 to be included in the game's first second-chance drawing for three Saints Prize Packages.

In August, the Lottery launched its third team-branded $5 scratch-off, New Orleans Saints 2011. With a top cash prize of $100,000, the game also offers players the chance to win coveted game-ticket prize packages and autographed merchandise prizes through two second-chance drawings.

Entries received by Nov. 7 will be entered into the first drawing for the chance to win one of three 2011 Saints Prize Packages. Each package will include four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the Saints vs. Detroit game on Dec. 4 with access to the Plaza Bunker Club, a parking pass, four pre-game field passes, one night hotel accommodations (two rooms), a $200 dinner allotment and $500 spending cash.

To enter the drawing, players should complete the information on the back of nonwinning New Orleans Saints 2011 tickets and mail them to the special drawing address printed on the back of the ticket in an envelope no larger than 4.5" by 9.5". Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. As of today, the Lottery has received more than 31,500 entries for the first drawing.

A second drawing will be held once the game has closed for one Saints 2012 Season Prize Package, which includes four Plaza Sideline season tickets for the 2012 football season, a 2012 season parking pass, four 2012 pre-game field passes, a tour of the Saints practice facility and lunch with the Saints head coach for up to four people. Twenty-five Official Autographed Saints Merchandise Prizes will also be awarded, to include a helmet, jersey or football.

In addition to the drawings, the Lottery will launch its "Make the Play" Saints Fan Photo Contest on Facebook beginning Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who are at least 21 years of age are invited to submit a photo of themselves in their "greatest fan" New Orleans Saints attire displaying a Louisiana Lottery New Orleans Saints 2011 scratch-off ticket for the chance to win one of five official autographed Saints merchandise prizes, which include three jerseys, one helmet and one football. Five winning photographs will be selected by honorary judge and Saints Ambassador Michael Lewis based on creativity and originality.

"It's no secret our players love cash prizes, but we also know they appreciate a little something extra – something that money can't always buy!" said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "That's why we look for ways to add excitement to our products through second-chance drawings and promotions for our biggest fans."

The Louisiana Lottery is solely responsible for administering the game, second-chance drawings and promotions. Complete game and second-chance drawing rules can be found on the Lottery's Web site, www.louisianalottery.com and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LouisianaLottery once the promotion begins.

New Orleans Saints 2011 includes a total of 1.2 million tickets featuring more than $3.5 million in cash prizes. Four of the five top prizes of $100,000 still remain in the game as of today. As with all Lottery games, 35 percent of sales is transferred to the state, earmarked for public education.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.

More information on the Louisiana Lottery's Saints scratch-off game, second-chance prizes and promotions can be found on the Lottery's  website.

lottery_ticket_article.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo continued uptick in play against San Francisco

He had two pass breakups against the 49ers on Sunday

news

New Orleans Saints follow familiar script for this season in 13-0 loss to San Francisco

Saints commit two turnovers, one in red zone

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against San Francisco 49ers

Defensive discipline a necessity against Niners

news

Kaden Elliss has emerged after waiting for opportunity with New Orleans Saints

'I've been very eager for the opportunity to get to go out and show what I can do'

news

New Orleans Saints defense will face multiple challenges from San Francisco's versatile offensive pieces

'When you've got play-makers like that in different areas, it's always going to create a challenge'

news

New Orleans Saints dual attack at quarterback worked as planned against Rams

'You just have to understand the flow of the game and be ready to go'

news

New Orleans Saints overcome defensive line injuries in one of team's most productive pass-rush games this season

Saints totaled four sacks against Rams on Sunday

news

Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Chris Olave erased negative play, energized crowd for New Orleans Saints in Sunday's victory

53-yard touchdown gave Saints 24-14 lead in third quarter

news

Offensive line shuffle continues for New Orleans Saints

'The guys that are going to be out there, we're going to have confidence in'

news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Rams offense that has had production drop from last season

'It's not about them, it's about what we do'

news

Chris Olave displays offensive knowledge as a rookie for New Orleans Saints

'He does a good job of getting open and finding the right spot to be'

news

Cesar Ruiz moves back to familiar position to help New Orleans Saints offensive line

'I know what to do. Just playing ball, really'

Advertising