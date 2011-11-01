Lottery Reminds Saints Fans of Second-Chance Drawing Deadline and Photo Contest

The Louisiana Lottery reminded players to send in their nonwinning New Orleans Saints 2011 tickets by Monday, Nov. 7 to be included in the game's first second-chance drawing for three Saints Prize Packages.

In August, the Lottery launched its third team-branded $5 scratch-off, New Orleans Saints 2011. With a top cash prize of $100,000, the game also offers players the chance to win coveted game-ticket prize packages and autographed merchandise prizes through two second-chance drawings.

Entries received by Nov. 7 will be entered into the first drawing for the chance to win one of three 2011 Saints Prize Packages. Each package will include four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the Saints vs. Detroit game on Dec. 4 with access to the Plaza Bunker Club, a parking pass, four pre-game field passes, one night hotel accommodations (two rooms), a $200 dinner allotment and $500 spending cash.

To enter the drawing, players should complete the information on the back of nonwinning New Orleans Saints 2011 tickets and mail them to the special drawing address printed on the back of the ticket in an envelope no larger than 4.5" by 9.5". Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope. As of today, the Lottery has received more than 31,500 entries for the first drawing.

A second drawing will be held once the game has closed for one Saints 2012 Season Prize Package, which includes four Plaza Sideline season tickets for the 2012 football season, a 2012 season parking pass, four 2012 pre-game field passes, a tour of the Saints practice facility and lunch with the Saints head coach for up to four people. Twenty-five Official Autographed Saints Merchandise Prizes will also be awarded, to include a helmet, jersey or football.

In addition to the drawings, the Lottery will launch its "Make the Play" Saints Fan Photo Contest on Facebook beginning Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who are at least 21 years of age are invited to submit a photo of themselves in their "greatest fan" New Orleans Saints attire displaying a Louisiana Lottery New Orleans Saints 2011 scratch-off ticket for the chance to win one of five official autographed Saints merchandise prizes, which include three jerseys, one helmet and one football. Five winning photographs will be selected by honorary judge and Saints Ambassador Michael Lewis based on creativity and originality.

"It's no secret our players love cash prizes, but we also know they appreciate a little something extra – something that money can't always buy!" said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "That's why we look for ways to add excitement to our products through second-chance drawings and promotions for our biggest fans."

The Louisiana Lottery is solely responsible for administering the game, second-chance drawings and promotions. Complete game and second-chance drawing rules can be found on the Lottery's Web site, www.louisianalottery.com and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LouisianaLottery once the promotion begins.

New Orleans Saints 2011 includes a total of 1.2 million tickets featuring more than $3.5 million in cash prizes. Four of the five top prizes of $100,000 still remain in the game as of today. As with all Lottery games, 35 percent of sales is transferred to the state, earmarked for public education.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing.