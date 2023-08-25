Linebacker Jaylon Smith getting up to speed in New Orleans Saints defense

He opened his career with 54 starts in 64 games for the Cowboys and after Dallas, played two games with the Packers and 17 with the Giants.

"The biggest thing is opportunity," Smith said. "Any time I've had an opportunity, I've produced here in this National Football League. That's the only thing I can control."

With the Saints, Coach Dennis Allen suggested that Smith likely will have to contribute on special teams. Though it's an unfamiliar scenario for him, he's ready to embrace it.

"I think the biggest thing is, with D.A. and all the coaches, is making sure that I'm ready, for whatever position that is," Smith said. "Mike, Will, Sam – I'll make sure I'm ready. If Coach needs me on special teams, never played special teams before, but I'm a football player. I'm going to find a way to get the job done.

"I've kind of always been the guy, the starter or the leader of the defense or the captain. When you're in that role, you don't have to worry about teams as much. That's just kind of always been my realm, but I'm a football player and I'm about doing whatever it takes to help the team win."

QB ROTATION: Starting quarterback Derek Carr will be an observer for Sunday's preseason finale against Houston in the Caesars Superdome. Allen said Carr will be one of several starters that will not play – "I don't expect to see (Carr) this weekend," Allen said – but the quarterback rotation is set.

"Jameis (Winston) will start it out and then Jake (Haener) will come in," Allen said.

SWAG MAN: Linebacker Demario Davis said Thursday that Allen appears to have a bit of swagger to him as he enters his second season as head coach of the Saints.

"When you feel like you've got a pretty good team, you feel pretty confident about it," Allen said. "Call it what you will, but I like our team."

CALLING THE SHOTS: Quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry will call the offense in Sunday's preseason game, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods will call the defense.

LAST CALL: For the players who are on the bubble for making the 53-man roster or practice squad, Sunday night will offer a final dress rehearsal and opportunity to impress.

"I think it's really important," Allen said. "There's still a lot of decisions to be made, there's still a good opportunity for guys to make a good impression so I think it's important for a lot of guys."