Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Lattimore and Kamara nominated for Week 8 Rookie of the Week

The NFL announced that Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara are among five nominees

Oct 31, 2017 at 03:02 AM

The NFL announced Tuesday, Oct. 31 that New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Saints running back Alvin Kamara are among five nominees for the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK for Week 8.

Other nominees are: Quarterback Deshaun Watson(Texans), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers), and defensive end Derek Barnett (Eagles).

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK. The PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEKwill be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.

This is Pepsi's 16th year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the 15th year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add three players to team roster; waive three

news

New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

Taylor was the club's second round draft choice (49th overall) in 2022 and a four-year contributor at Tennessee

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Veteran kicker Wil Lutz returns for the 2022 season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties

Saints experienced a lot of changes at the safety spot

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Cornerbacks

Saints have plenty of depth

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Demario Davis leads versatile group of linebackers

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep unit

Advertising