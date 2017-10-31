Lattimore and Kamara nominated for Week 8 Rookie of the Week

The NFL announced Tuesday, Oct. 31 that New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Saints running back Alvin Kamara are among five nominees for the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK for Week 8.

Other nominees are: Quarterback Deshaun Watson(Texans), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers), and defensive end Derek Barnett (Eagles).

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK. The PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEKwill be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.