Three members of New Orleans Saints scouting department honored for excellence

Baugh's tenure with the Saints predates Ireland, and Ireland said he values Baugh's input.

"I'm super proud that they recognized Mike Baugh," Ireland said. "He does a fantastic job for me and our staff, he's someone I lean on. I get an award and this is my 28th year in the league and it's kind of like, it's because they recognize the name. They may not recognize some of the other names.

"You work hard, but not to impress anybody. You work hard because that's the job, and then there's people that recognize that and that's cool. You work your ass off to be on time, be there early and stay late because that is the job. But it's good that people recognize that and I think that's what you're really getting recognized for, is working hard and doing your job and being on time.

"As I always tell my scouts, your best ability is your dependability. Being there every single day, snow, sleet, whatever, sick, don't feel good, don't feel your best, you're always there. That's kind of what I try to pride myself on."

Matthews, one of the team's two pro scouts, has been in the personnel department since 2015. Prior to that he worked with Saints Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley as a salary cap analyst, and he also worked in the video and stadium operations departments.

"It's an honor to be recognized by your peers, especially for the work you do," Matthews said. "That being said, an accolade like this is much more than an individual accomplishment. It's more indicative of the quality of work of the people who work beside me and that I work for in this organization. It's a place I love working, I'm fortunate to work here and I love what I do.

"It's the people, it's the bosses that I've worked for. Not just (Pro Personnel Director) Michael Parenton, who is an outstanding boss, but also just learning from Khai, from (Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis), from Jeff.

"There's a simplicity to the job in the sense of the task perspective of just evaluating players, cataloging them. But really what I enjoy the most and I have respect for is kind of the complexity of the big picture, learning from those guys just how the whole puzzle comes together whether it's pro, college or a salary cap perspective."

Ireland said Matthews carries influence throughout the pro and scouting departments.