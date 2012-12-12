 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Lance Moore Hosts Annual Kids Club Camp

By: Andrew Remson

Dec 12, 2012 at 02:18 AM
WR Lance Moore hosted his annual Copeland's/Saints Kids Club football camp Monday night at the New Orleans Saints indoor practice facility.

The camp served as the final event of the year for all Kids Club members.

"It was a fun time hanging with all the Kids Club members," said Moore. "I always enjoy events like these that give us an opportunity to help kids stay active. It was a great time."

Moore interacted with campers as they participated in six drills stressing the importance of fundamentals in football.

Campers had the opportunity to throw, catch, tackle, race and even face Moore one on one in drills.

The event concluded with an autograph signing for all participants.

Those interested in participating in next year's camp, can register for the Copeleand's /Saints Kids Club by visiting www.neworleanssaints.com, or signing up on game day at Gate A of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

