Lance Moore Hosts Annual Kids Club Camp

WR Lance Moore hosted his annual Copeland's/Saints Kids Club football camp Monday night at the New Orleans Saints indoor practice facility.

The camp served as the final event of the year for all Kids Club members.

"It was a fun time hanging with all the Kids Club members," said Moore. "I always enjoy events like these that give us an opportunity to help kids stay active. It was a great time."

Moore interacted with campers as they participated in six drills stressing the importance of fundamentals in football.

Campers had the opportunity to throw, catch, tackle, race and even face Moore one on one in drills.

The event concluded with an autograph signing for all participants.