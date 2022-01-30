Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Linebacker Kwon Alexander has best season since 2017 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Alexander was voted to receive the Ed Block Courage Award for his play in 2021

Jan 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander 2021 season analysis:

Former LSU Tiger Kwon Alexander had his best season since 2017, playing in 12 games for the first time since then as well. In 2021, Alexander had 50 tackles, 39 of which were solo, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 1 interception, and 2 passes defended. He was voted to receive the Ed Block Courage Award for his stellar play this season. Alexander is set to become a free agent in the offseason.

New Orleans Saints LB Kwon Alexander's best game of the 2021 season:

It came at home against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. He had four tackles (three solo), one pass defended, and one diving fingertip interception of Josh Allen. The Saints ended up losing 31-6, but Alexander was still able to shine.

New Orleans Saints LB Kwon Alexander's best quote from the 2021 season:

"I found out a couple days ago actually and I'm just appreciative of it, thank God for it. I've been working hard my whole life just grinding and just trying to get to it and it's paying off. I just thank my teammates, my coaches and everybody for voting for me to get the award." Kwon Alexander on his Ed Block Courage Award

2021 Saints Season Photos: Kwon Alexander

2021 Saints Season Photos: Kwon Alexander

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander in action during the 2021 NFL season.
Advertising