Linebacker Kwon Alexander has best season since 2017 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Former LSU Tiger Kwon Alexander had his best season since 2017, playing in 12 games for the first time since then as well. In 2021, Alexander had 50 tackles, 39 of which were solo, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 1 interception, and 2 passes defended. He was voted to receive the Ed Block Courage Award for his stellar play this season. Alexander is set to become a free agent in the offseason.