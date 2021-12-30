Linebacker Kwon Alexander selected for Saints 2021 Ed Block Courage Award

In a vote by his teammates, New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ has been named the club's 2021 Ed Block Courage Award winner, which is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who has persevered through adversity.

Alexander's teammates voted him as the club's winner based on his work ethic and perseverance in successfully rehabilitating from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury suffered in the team's victory over the Minnesota Vikings on December 25, 2020. Shortly thereafter, Alexander would have surgery, facing an extensive rehabilitation period for an injury that can often sideline a player up to a full year.