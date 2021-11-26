Kwon Alexander interception provides one of New Orleans Saints' few highlights against Buffalo | Helmet Stickers

Overall, the New Orleans Saints had their worst game of the season in Thursday's 31-6 loss to Buffalo in the Caesars Superdome. Accordingly, there wasn't much to be celebrated as New Orleans (5-6) lost its fourth consecutive game for the first time since the 2015 season.

OFFENSE: It's pretty much impossible to single out an offensive player for standout service when the unit musters 190 yards and one touchdown. Nothing was good enough – passing, catching, running, blocking. Tight end ﻿Nick Vannett﻿ caught his first touchdown as a Saint, an 11-yarder in the fourth quarter to pull the Saints to within 24-6. But that's as close as New Orleans came to producing a highlight.

DEFENSE: Linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ has been playing some of his best football of the season in the last three games, though the team results haven't run parallel. Alexander had an interception, a pass defensed and four tackles against Buffalo, with the interception coming in the red zone (at the Saints' 10-yard line, with eight seconds left in the first half and New Orleans trailing 10-0). His play-making ability is evident.