Kwon Alexander interception provides one of New Orleans Saints' few highlights against Buffalo | Helmet Stickers

Second-quarter interception stopped Bills in red zone

Nov 26, 2021 at 12:31 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

Overall, the New Orleans Saints had their worst game of the season in Thursday's 31-6 loss to Buffalo in the Caesars Superdome. Accordingly, there wasn't much to be celebrated as New Orleans (5-6) lost its fourth consecutive game for the first time since the 2015 season.

OFFENSE: It's pretty much impossible to single out an offensive player for standout service when the unit musters 190 yards and one touchdown. Nothing was good enough – passing, catching, running, blocking. Tight end ﻿Nick Vannett﻿ caught his first touchdown as a Saint, an 11-yarder in the fourth quarter to pull the Saints to within 24-6. But that's as close as New Orleans came to producing a highlight.

DEFENSE: Linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ has been playing some of his best football of the season in the last three games, though the team results haven't run parallel. Alexander had an interception, a pass defensed and four tackles against Buffalo, with the interception coming in the red zone (at the Saints' 10-yard line, with eight seconds left in the first half and New Orleans trailing 10-0). His play-making ability is evident.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Pretty much the same as the offense. Really, not much was contributed of note but linebacker ﻿Zack Baun﻿ did provide a highlight tackle on a punt return and added another stop on a punt return. Otherwise, it was a fairly quiet night. One note: In the near future, New Orleans is going to block a punt (J.T. Gray and Dwayne Washington are the leading candidates).

