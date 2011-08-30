Kid Rock, Lady Antebellum & Maroon 5 to Perform at "NFL Kickoff 2011"

It's time to get Back To Football as the NFL begins its 92nd season with an unprecedented celebration in its special pregame show, "NFL KICKOFF 2011 PRESENTED BY EA SPORTS" – 7:30 PM ET Thursday, September 8. KID ROCK, LADY ANTEBELLUM and MAROON 5 are scheduled to perform.

There will be simulcast coverage of the 60-minute pregame show from Lambeau Field which will air from 7:30 – 8:30 PM ET on NBC and NFL Network. The live pregame broadcast also will be available via NFL Mobile only from Verizon.

The musical performances are part of the celebration to kick off the 2011 season. This is the 10th consecutive Kickoff celebration to start the season.

The show leads into the season opener between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field (NBC, Westwood One Radio Sports, 8:30 PM ET).

As part of the pregame celebration, 32 legendary NFL alumni, one representing each team, will be on the field holding their team's flag. More details about the pregame celebration, including the National Anthem, will be announced shortly.

The NBC show will feature performances by award-winning artists Kid Rock, Lady Antebellum and Maroon 5 from a stage adjacent to Lambeau Field. More information on how fans can watch the free concert can be found here.

The Dave Matthews Band, Taylor Swift and Harry Connick Jr. performed in New Orleans last season.