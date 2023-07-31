Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 5

1. Pads Are On!! After four practices in which defensive end Cameron Jordan deemed "running around in pajamas," the Saints took the field Monday at the Oschner Sports Performance Center in full pads. This is when you can really evaluate what's going on at practice because of the energy and intensity, and, most important, the physicality. Since Monday's practice was an NFL mandated one hour and 45 minutes, we didn't see the straight offensive line vs defensive line one-on-one matchups which we probably will the next couple of days. What we did see though were the receivers vs defensive backs one-on-one drills, which as Coach Dennis Allen mentioned after practice, are really slanted in the offensive player's favor. We'll get in to some specific plays during those drills in our next Key, but a fan highlight without question was during 11-on -11 drills. With Jameis Winston at quarterback and the team moving left to right on the Airline Drive side of the two fields, Winston was able to drop one off to tight end Jimmy Graham on the right side about 10 yards down the field. As he turned up to gain more yardage, cornerback Troy Pride (listed at 5 feet 11 and 193 pounds) tried to make the stop on 6-7 265-pound Graham. Well, I'm not a mathematician, but those numbers really don't equate, and it showed on that play. Graham basically ran over Pride and gained another 10 yards before finally being brought down. Again, this play couldn't have happened the first week because of the lack of contact. That play also drew without question the loudest cheers of the day from the hearty fans that were in attendance and Graham definitely played up to the crowd after delivering the blow.