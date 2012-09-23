Kansas City Chiefs Postgame Quotes

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2012 ● MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME

CHIEFS POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH ROMEO CRENNEL

"Our young men did a tremendous job today. They played football. That's what we have been preaching to them ever since training camp started – to play good football. And no matter what happens, just to play the next play, and let's try to do a good job on the next play. It wasn't perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but I think that this team needed a win and a win like that, in particular. That really helps us. It gives us some momentum going into the rest of the season. There was a lot of doubt about what we were going to be able to do, what we could do, and trying to win on the road. They showed a lot of character and fortitude by being down by 18 and then coming back and going into overtime, then being able to win the game. Certain guys stepped up and made plays that helped us win. That was critical for us, and that was good. Now, I told them that the next play is next week. The next team that we have to line up and play, so we have to go get ready for that. We are going to enjoy this one for a short time, but next week is around the corner. That Saints team has a lot of pride over there on that side. They fought hard. We just did a little more, which allowed us to win the game."

(on Jamaal Charles) "I think that he was doing what he always does, which is run with the football and make some guys miss. If we give him a seam, he can run with the football. That's what he does. He just did what he was supposed to do. We knew that he could do it. We're going to ask him to do it next week and the week after. We're also going to ask those others guys to come in and step in and play and do their job as well."

(on the play of the Chiefs defense) "We've been talking all week about how if there is a bad play, a negative play, that's just one play. That's exactly what the defense did. They were talking on the sidelines saying, 'We're ok. Let's go play defense.' They went out and they played defense."

(on a team win today) "In my estimation, this was a team victory. All of the guys had energy, attitude, and good effort. That is what it takes to win."

(on forcing turnovers) "We've been looking for turnovers, and we were able to get one. Hopefully, there will be more coming. We needed that (turnovers today). That helps."

(on why he went for a field goal to tie the game at the end of regulation) "You take the field goal and go into overtime or you risk maybe losing the game. I thought that the guys had played really hard all game, and I didn't want them to come up empty handed. I felt like if we could get to overtime that we might have a chance. You never know what happens in overtime. We won the coin toss and thought that that would be a good plus, but they stopped us. Then we ended up stopping them. Then we drove it down and kicked the game winner."

(on going for it on fourth down in overtime) "It was far enough for a little indecision, but it was close enough on the yardage that you felt that if guys did what they were supposed to do that, you could get the first down. We took the chance to get the first down because at that point, any score would win."

QB #7 MATT CASSEL

(on the win) "It was a heck of a team victory, I'll tell you that much. I'm so happy for our team and our guys. We showed so much resilience. We were down 24-6 at one point in the third quarter. We just kept fighting and it put us in position at the end to get a victory. We just stuck together, like I said, and it shows a lot of heart and a lot of character for this team to stick together like that, especially considering how the last two weeks have gone. People were probably all thinking, 'Here we go again.' But the team stuck together, and it was a great team victory today."

(on Jamaal Charles's 91-yard touchdown run) "It was a huge spark. It was a big turnaround for us. Jamaal had been running the ball well all day and his numbers had to be up there. That's a testament to those offensive linemen; they really embraced the challenge. Coach said that he felt like we had an opportunity to run the ball this week and they embraced the challenge and did a good job. Our fullbacks did, (and so did) our wide receivers. Speaking on that particular play, that was a huge spark for our team and I think it really rebounded us and gave us confidence and got us going again."

(on the importance of big plays when the team is down) "Well, we needed one at that point. We were down 24-6 and there is no better person to make it happen than Jamaal Charles."

(on Charles's mindset going into this game) "He had a great week of practice; he was ready to go. Jamaal comes out and he competes every day. Again, having a good week of practice really helped us as we went into this game."

(on the interception by Jabari Greer) "The cornerback just kind of carried the outside guy. Normally we throw that sail route, but he failed out early and made a good play. You're trying to be aggressive and do that kind of thing, and I try not to throw it there too often but hey, it happens. We were able to overcome it, and that was a good thing."

RB #25 JAMAAL CHARLES

"The best thing about this game is that we fed off of the defense. We were on the sidelines rooting (for) them (defense) the entire game because that's what our coaches wanted us to do. Then we got the momentum and that helped us come back and win this game."

"You never know what plays are going to be called and how they are going to end up. What I tried to do is just run behind our offensive line and fullback and wait for the holes to open up. Our offensive line told me to keep trying and wait for the big runs and the next thing you know that's what happened."

(on his 91-yard touchdown run) "I tried to weave in the first time I got touched on the line and then I just tried to run as far as I can. Then when I got out in the open I just made sure I didn't step out of bounds. It was a big play for us."

"It wasn't about my performance today. It was about coming out here and playing hard and winning this football game. We knew coming in that we could run against this (Saints) defense and it was an opportunity we had to take advantage of."

K #6 RYAN SUCCOP

(on his game-winning field goal) "I just tried to go out there and put a good stroke on it and just tried to stay calm. And I was able to do that and knock it through."

"This is a huge win for our team. We really needed this, and our guys fought and came back; I was just glad to be a part of it."

DE #72 GLENN DORSEY

"It's great to come back here to the Superdome and win again; I can surely brag about that."

"This was a terrific team victory for us. It was real exciting out there and I was glad to be a part of it. We're definitely going to build off of this one and keep going."

(on Jamaal Charles' performance) "It was awesome to see that. When you see guys performing like that the whole team responds. And to keep a good guy like Drew Brees off the field that's a tremendous job. That was the difference in the game. All of his (Charles') runs made sure to limit the time the Saints offense got on the field, and it sure worked out well for us."

CB #30 JALIL BROWN