July 31 Practice Notes

The Saints opened August with their first one-practice day on Sunday afternoon but Mother Nature didn't do the black and gold any favors as the heat index reached as high as 119 degrees.

The Saints will be back to two-a-day format tomorrow with 8:20 and 4:20 p.m. practices. The morning practice will be outside and open to the public, while the afternoon session is indoors and closed to the public.

The Saints will welcome NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to camp tomorrow. Commissioner Goodell will travel on the Madden Cruiser with Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and broadcasting legend John Madden.Madden now serves as Special Advisor to the Commissioner on a variety of football matters.

Shockey Sits

TE Jeremy Shockeysat out of Sunday's practice. Saints head coach Sean Paytonsaid the six-foot-five tight end sat out due to a sore knee and emphasized it was "nothing serious."

Moore's Acrobatics

It is becoming a daily routine for WR Lance Mooreto make an acrobatic catch. Moore made an early highlight with an over-the-shoulder catch while tiptoeing the sideline. Moore has become a fan favorite at training camp. The five-foot-nine wide receiver said he appreciates the Saints faithful support but it doesn't change his approach. "It all sounds good, but I have to go out and do it every day," said Moore. "I can't be labeled as something like that and not do it every single day. I take pride in it and hopefully I continue to do that."

Hartley Humbled

K Garrett Hartleysaid despite his memorable kicks of this past season and lack of another kicker during training camp, he still approaches everyday as if he is competing for his job. "I feel you have to be confident at this position to be successful," said Hartley. "But regardless of the ones I made and missed last year I have to chalk it up and focus on this season." "There is always an outside threat. There are only 32 teams and 32 kicker positions. Knowing that someone isn't here doesn't mean there isn't someone out there on a practice field that can come in."

Undrafted RB Making A Name For Himself

Undrafted rookie RB Chris Ivory has caught the eye of many fans with the flashy runs and held court with a number of media members today.

"I got hurt in a lot of games in college with tweaking my hamstring or getting dehydrated," said Ivory. "Now that I am here, I just consider it a blessing and trying to work hard everyday."

Head coach Sean Paytoncomplimented Ivory post practice.

"He's a guy that we targeted a little bit as the draft went on," said Payton. "Much like a few of these free agent running backs, we were able to sign him after the draft. I thought he stood out. He's done some pretty good things that were encouraging. He carries his pads well, he has good speed and he's big and put together well."

Block Of The Day

The undisputed block of the day came at around 4:40 p.m. when a group of clouds blocked the sun giving the team and fans some well deserved shade. The clouds got one of the biggest cheers from the crowd.

Brees-Roby Connection

QB Drew Breesand WR Courtney Robygelled well today as No. 9 found No. 15 on a number of nice plays including a leaping catch by Roby on the right sideline with DB Randall Gayon the coverage.

Skippers watch Practice

Mandeville High School's football coaching staff observed this afternoon's practice. Mandeville High is about a forty five minute drive to the the New Orleans Saints Training Facility.

Extra Work For QBs

Despite a two-hour practice during 100-degree plus heat index, quarterbacks Drew Breesand Patrick Ramseyspent about 15-20 minutes of extra work with receivers after practice.

INT For Vaughn

S Chip Vaughn intercepted a tipped pass by QB Sean Canfield in 7-on-7 drills.

Special Treat

The team was rewarded with a cooler full of watermelon after practice. Many players and staff, including head coach Sean Payton,enjoyed the post-practice treat.

Spokesman For Repeat

One of the most discussed topics of training camp so far by media and fans has been how can the Saints repeat as Super Bowl champions. Maybe the best player to discuss the topic is DB Randall Gay,who was on the New England Patriots when they won their second-straight Super Bowl in 2004.

"In the offseason leading up to the 2004 season focused on the next day not the past," said Gay. "Bill (Belichick) always stressed 'win the day' or 'win this practice'. We didn't focus on the previous year.