New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Special teams ace J.T. Gray

Gray follows up on Pro Bowl season with another productive year

Feb 07, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Justin Vlosich
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive back and special teams ace J.T. Gray in action throughout the 2022 season.

J.T Gray 2022 season analysis:

In 14 games, New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray finished with 12 total tackles (nine solo), and 2.5 sacks. Following a Pro Bowl season in 2021, J.T. Gray had another productive year, mostly on special teams, but also filling in on defense for injured players when called on.

Best game of J.T. Gray's 2022 season:

In the Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, Gray posted three tackles and one sack. Gray also had a sack against the Seattle Seahawks and was credited with a half-sack against Carolina in Week 3.

Best quote from J.T. Gray's 2022 season:

"Just being mentally prepared out there. Football is 90% mental, 10% physical, so just taking my time to learn the playbook, watch more film, and taking care of that outside the field."

Photos: J.T. Gray | 2022 Saints Season Recap

