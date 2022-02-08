Defensive back J.T. Gray has award-winning season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray 2021 season analysis:
Saints defensive back J.T Gray posted his best season, earning AP first-team All-Pro honors and grabbing a spot in the 2021-22 Pro Bowl as a special teams specialist for the first time in his four-year NFL career. Gray set career bests in both total tackles with 22 and solo tackles with 18. His efforts also earned him spots on the PWFA All-NFL and All-NFC teams.
New Orleans Saints DB J.T. Gray's best game of the 2021 season:
Gray had two games that can be considered his best. In Week 1 against Green Bay, he totaled four tackles with three of them being solo takedowns. He matched that effort by putting up the same exact stats in a game against the New York Jets. New Orleans won both games.
New Orleans Saints DB J.T. Gray's best quote from the 2021 season:
"First of all, I want to say thank you and I found out on my way home leaving the facility. Coach Payton called me and told me congratulations, that I've been selected as the first-team special teamer. I couldn't even describe the emotions that went through me at that moment because of how much hard work and blood, sweat and tears I put in, and it's showing off, it's paying off right now. It's a blessing to have those accolades." J.T. Gray
